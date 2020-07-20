Amenities

3550 Bluegrass Lane Available 10/29/19 2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom Brick Home off McConnell's Hwy! - This is a very spacious 2 bedroom 2 bath brick home with large yard. The open kitchen has ample counter and cabinet space with a stove, refrigerator and dishwasher. Off the kitchen is the dinning room area that leads to the large back deck overlooking the backyard with a storage shed (as is). This home offers tons of natural lighting with a bay window in the living room. There is a laundry room with full size washer and dryer connections. Home is on well and septic.



Directions to the property from our office: Right onto Ebenezer Rd., Right onto Camden Ave., Right onto N. Cherry (Hwy 322). Hwy 322 turns into McConnells Hwy. Right onto Hwy 324. Left onto Dove Tree Lane. Left on Bluegrass Lane.



Lease Terms: One Year.



Viewing the property: When the property becomes available to view, you can come to our office and pick up the key. We check out keys between the hours of 8:00 a.m. - 4:00 p.m. You are required to leave a credit/debit card or $20.00 in exchange for the key while you have it out of the office.



