Home
/
York County, SC
/
247 Makayla Ct
Last updated July 30 2019 at 4:00 PM

247 Makayla Ct

247 Makayla Court · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

247 Makayla Court, York County, SC 29715

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This beautiful 4 bedroom 2 bath duplex home in a very desirable neighborhood of Fort Mill, SC. It is just minutes from downtown Fort Mill and the Fort Mill golf course. It is also an easy drive and access to I-77 for those who want to live in SC and work in Charlotte.

This home features:

•4 bedrooms
•2 full baths
•Walk-in closets
•Carpet throughout
•Over-sized living room
•Dining room
•Kitchen is equipped with appliances for your comfort
•Washer/Dryer connections

If you have questions or would like to schedule a tour, please contact Ron at 980-498-7144 or ron@mwproperties.net. For Additional listings, please visit our website at www.rent777.com

Pets allowed with owner's approval!

Pet Disclaimer: All approved pets require a $350 non-refundable pet fee, in addition to $25.00 per month. Additionally, there shall be no aggressive breeds of dog or any other animal allowed on the premises. Restricted breeds are as follows: Pit Bull, Rottweiler, Doberman, and/or German Shepherd. Also, puppies under the age of (1) year old are prohibited.

Renters insurance is required on all rentals. We can provide renters insurance at $12.50 per month which will be added to your monthly rent or you can add MW Properties Realty Group as an additional insure and we will monitor your insurance at $2.50 per month.

School Assignments:

•Nations Ford High
•Fort Mill Middle
•Fort Mill Elementary

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 247 Makayla Ct have any available units?
247 Makayla Ct doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in York County, SC.
What amenities does 247 Makayla Ct have?
Some of 247 Makayla Ct's amenities include w/d hookup, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 247 Makayla Ct currently offering any rent specials?
247 Makayla Ct is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 247 Makayla Ct pet-friendly?
Yes, 247 Makayla Ct is pet friendly.
Does 247 Makayla Ct offer parking?
No, 247 Makayla Ct does not offer parking.
Does 247 Makayla Ct have units with washers and dryers?
No, 247 Makayla Ct does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 247 Makayla Ct have a pool?
No, 247 Makayla Ct does not have a pool.
Does 247 Makayla Ct have accessible units?
No, 247 Makayla Ct does not have accessible units.
Does 247 Makayla Ct have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 247 Makayla Ct has units with dishwashers.
Does 247 Makayla Ct have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 247 Makayla Ct has units with air conditioning.
