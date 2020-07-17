247 Makayla Ct

Amenities
This beautiful 4 bedroom 2 bath duplex home in a very desirable neighborhood of Fort Mill, SC. It is just minutes from downtown Fort Mill and the Fort Mill golf course. It is also an easy drive and access to I-77 for those who want to live in SC and work in Charlotte.
This home features:
•4 bedrooms
•2 full baths
•Walk-in closets
•Carpet throughout
•Over-sized living room
•Dining room
•Kitchen is equipped with appliances for your comfort
•Washer/Dryer connections
If you have questions or would like to schedule a tour, please contact Ron at 980-498-7144 or ron@mwproperties.net. For Additional listings, please visit our website at www.rent777.com
Pets allowed with owner's approval!
Pet Disclaimer: All approved pets require a $350 non-refundable pet fee, in addition to $25.00 per month. Additionally, there shall be no aggressive breeds of dog or any other animal allowed on the premises. Restricted breeds are as follows: Pit Bull, Rottweiler, Doberman, and/or German Shepherd. Also, puppies under the age of (1) year old are prohibited.
Renters insurance is required on all rentals. We can provide renters insurance at $12.50 per month which will be added to your monthly rent or you can add MW Properties Realty Group as an additional insure and we will monitor your insurance at $2.50 per month.
School Assignments:
•Nations Ford High
•Fort Mill Middle
•Fort Mill Elementary