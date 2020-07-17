1392 Woodridge Road

Amenities

5 Bedroom 3 Bath Home in Quiet Country Setting only Minutes from Downtown Clover - This 5 Bedroom 3 Bath home sits on a large lot in a quiet country setting but only minutes to Downtown Clover. The open concept living, dining, kitchen area makes the home the perfect place for family and friends. The home has been freshly painted and new mini blinds installed. Laminate hardwood flooring runs throughout the home except in the four secondary bedrooms. The master bedroom has laminate flooring and opens to a spacious bathroom with over sized soaking tub and dual walk in closets. A mud room and laundry room round out this spacious home. Outside has a front porch and large concrete patio in the back. Award winning Clover School District serves this home.



Directions to the property from our Clover office: Left onto Kings Mtn. Right onto S. Main St. Right onto Lawrence Rd., Right onto Woodridge Rd.



Pet Policy: $250 pet fee per pet. $10/month per pet.



Lease Terms: One Year.



Viewing the property: When the property becomes available to view, you can schedule an appointment by calling our Clover office at 803-222-5464 or schedule a self tour via Rently.com.



Property is on Rently lock-box for self-showing! Directions for are as follows:



1. Go to Rently.com (Self-Touring does require a mobile device)

2. Click Sign In and Create an Account as a Renter.

3. Search for properties or the specific address under Listings.

4. Click Self Tour on the property page.

5. Verify your Identity and Credit/Debit Card Information. ($0.99 charge)

6. Schedule your tour/ Obtain a personal lockbox code for one time access.

7. After viewing, secure the home and return the key.

8. Fill out a viewing survey after visit.



Office Hours: Monday - Friday 8:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m.



