2166 Bluebell Way

Unit Amenities granite counters hardwood floors microwave oven patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse gym playground pool 24hr maintenance media room tennis court

Exceptional 3-story home in Lake Ridge/Garden Gate in Tega Cay, SC has almost 4000 s.f. and offers 5 BRs, 3.5 baths, a 2nd floor bonus room and a 3rd floor bonus! Main level has beautiful hardwood floors and lots of natural light. Chef-style gourmet kitchen boasts granite counter tops, an extended breakfast bar, butlers pantry, and stainless appliances including refrigerator, double wall ovens, microwave and gas cooktop. Spacious great room has lots of windows, and a two-sided, see-through hearth makes a statement in the great room and its adjacent sitting room. Formal dining room has trey ceiling. Second level has large master BR with upgraded private bath, 3 good-sized secondary bedrooms, a full bath and large bonus/media room. Third-level has bonus room and a 5th BR with private full bath--a great teen, guest or office suite! Mature trees line the rear yard. Excellent outdoor entertaining space is offered with a spacious stone patio and a beautiful stone outdoor hearth. Community amenities include a phenomenal clubhouse and pool, fitness center, playground and tennis courts!



