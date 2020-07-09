All apartments in Summerville
Last updated July 15 2020 at 2:48 AM

Bryant at Summerville

325 Marymeade Dr · (843) 428-8458
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

325 Marymeade Dr, Summerville, SC 29483

Price and availability

VERIFIED 28 MIN AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 0720 · Avail. Aug 21

$1,020

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 652 sqft

Unit 0923 · Avail. Aug 15

$1,045

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 790 sqft

Unit 0324 · Avail. Aug 29

$1,045

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 790 sqft

See 5+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 0611 · Avail. Aug 22

$1,235

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 933 sqft

Unit 0707 · Avail. Aug 22

$1,250

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 933 sqft

Unit 0817 · Avail. Sep 2

$1,250

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 933 sqft

See 8+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Bryant at Summerville.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
stainless steel
air conditioning
dishwasher
carpet
ceiling fan
fireplace
garbage disposal
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
car wash area
clubhouse
fire pit
24hr gym
parking
pool
pool table
garage
internet access
online portal
trash valet
cats allowed
dogs allowed
accessible
pet friendly
alarm system
bbq/grill
business center
dog park
e-payments
lobby
package receiving
Welcome to Bryant at Summerville, the premier apartments in Summerville, South Carolina, where you'll find an oasis of luxurious living. Bryant at Summerville has everything you've been looking for including location, lifestyle, and amenities. Come home and slip into the resort-inspired pool after a hard day at work, relax by the fireside lounge, or entertain your friends and family at the billiards room and lounge. You can even re-energize at our cardio-fitness center or take a jog around the walking trail. Our individual apartment homes are as impressive as our community amenities: enjoy high-end features such as crown molding, open floor plans with nine-foot ceilings, and ample storage space. This is the place to start living your life. This is a place you'll want to call home. This is the place you deserve, and how you live your life depends on where you live it!

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: Under 3 Months, 12+ Months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $55 per applicant
Move-in Fees: Service fee: $144-250
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs, fish
fee: $350
limit: 2 pets maximum
restrictions: Breed restrictions apply. Speak with a member of our friendly leasing team for additional details.
Parking Details: garage: $125/month.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Bryant at Summerville have any available units?
Bryant at Summerville has 19 units available starting at $1,020 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Summerville, SC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Summerville Rent Report.
What amenities does Bryant at Summerville have?
Some of Bryant at Summerville's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Bryant at Summerville currently offering any rent specials?
Bryant at Summerville is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Bryant at Summerville pet-friendly?
Yes, Bryant at Summerville is pet friendly.
Does Bryant at Summerville offer parking?
Yes, Bryant at Summerville offers parking.
Does Bryant at Summerville have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Bryant at Summerville offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Bryant at Summerville have a pool?
Yes, Bryant at Summerville has a pool.
Does Bryant at Summerville have accessible units?
Yes, Bryant at Summerville has accessible units.
Does Bryant at Summerville have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Bryant at Summerville has units with dishwashers.
