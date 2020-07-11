Apartment List
17 Apartments for rent in Summerville, SC with move-in specials

Move-in specials offer an enticing incentive to Summerville apartment renters looking to save. However, it's important to ask about any stipulations to the move-in specials.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated July 11 at 02:40am
$
20 Units Available
Elevate at Brighton Park
115 Great Lawn Drive, Summerville, SC
1 Bedroom
$1,189
778 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,455
1218 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,705
1520 sqft
Raise your standard of living at Elevate at Brighton Park. Experience luxury style in a charming suburban setting with our one, two, and three bedroom apartment homes in Summerville, South Carolina.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated July 11 at 03:39am
$
17 Units Available
Gates at Summerville
1225 Boonehill Road, Summerville, SC
1 Bedroom
$865
990 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$910
1050 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,129
1240 sqft
Welcome to The Gates At Summerville The Gates at Summerville offers spacious 1,2, and 3 bedroom apartment homes featuring plush carpet, a beautiful hardwood look throughout, and washer/dryers*! Come in and see our newly upgraded units.
Verified

1 of 38

Last updated July 11 at 02:40am
$
18 Units Available
Arrogate Village
195 North Creek Drive, Summerville, SC
1 Bedroom
$1,149
753 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,358
1150 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,751
1371 sqft
We are now accepting in-person and self-guided tours via scheduled appointments only. Our virtual tours are also available.
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated July 11 at 02:40am
$
260 Units Available
Piety Corner
South City Summerville
50 Cheryl Lane, Summerville, SC
1 Bedroom
$1,175
730 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,375
1176 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
1338 sqft
Live carefree every day. At South City, coming home feels like you're on vacation. With impressive finishes and resort-quality amenities, our apartments make it possible to live beyond your expectations.
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated July 11 at 01:26am
$
16 Units Available
Treehaven
400 Pinewood Dr, Summerville, SC
1 Bedroom
$889
682 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$989
852 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Discover the Darby Difference at Treehaven Apartments where conveniently located, spacious living awaits you at this Summerville community.
Results within 1 mile of Summerville
Verified

1 of 5

Last updated July 11 at 02:40am
$
257 Units Available
The Wilder
9691 Patriot Boulevard, Ladson, SC
Studio
$1,010
578 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,175
770 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,409
1204 sqft
Journey into The Wilder, where you’ll find yourself never wanting to leave.
Verified

1 of 4

Last updated July 11 at 02:40am
$
148 Units Available
Ladson
The Mason
1110 Mason Pond Place, Ladson, SC
Studio
$999
603 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,015
783 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,316
1080 sqft
Say hello to The Mason - a brand new luxury apartment community ideally located in Ladson, SC offering spacious studio, one, two and three-bedroom layouts all with premium finishes throughout.
Results within 5 miles of Summerville
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated July 11 at 03:38am
$
37 Units Available
Ingleside Plantation
9345 Blue House Rd, North Charleston, SC
1 Bedroom
$995
767 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,195
1184 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
1471 sqft
Just off I-26 and near the military base and shopping. A resort-style community with gated access, a pool, outdoor fireplace and cardio-fitness center. Apartments feature hardwood floors, fireplaces and walk-in closets. Pet-friendly.
Results within 10 miles of Summerville
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated July 11 at 02:40am
$
72 Units Available
The Avenues at Verdier Pointe
3530 Verdier Blvd, Charleston, SC
1 Bedroom
$1,170
890 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,310
1232 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,595
1491 sqft
One-, two- and three-bedroom apartments with breakfast bars, fully equipped kitchens with double sinks, large bathroom, walk-in closets. Some units have connected garage. Online access for payments and maintenance requests. Saltwater pool, communal outdoor kitchen.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated July 11 at 12:38am
$
19 Units Available
Plantation Flats
2181 Dunlap St, North Charleston, SC
1 Bedroom
$900
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$930
947 sqft
This pet-friendly community offers residents an onsite pool, concierge, tennis court and gym. The units are recently renovated and feature fireplaces and washer/dryer hookups. North Pointe Plaza and Northwoods Merchant Plaza Shopping Center are nearby.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated July 11 at 03:38am
$
20 Units Available
Audubon Park
1700 Eagle Landing Blvd, Hanahan, SC
1 Bedroom
$905
745 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,068
1030 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,286
1220 sqft
Enjoy the luxurious lifestyle you deserve at Audubon Park Apartment Homes in Charleston, South Carolina. Nestled around Goose Creek Reservoir in Hanahan, we are quietly secluded in the northwest suburb of North Charleston.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated July 11 at 02:40am
$
102 Units Available
Harper Place
3202 Coastal Grass Way, Charleston, SC
1 Bedroom
$1,190
786 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,399
1197 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,699
1453 sqft
Harper Place is a beautiful retreat tucked away within a canopy of trees, yet close to the necessities in your world.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated July 11 at 03:39am
$
19 Units Available
Atlantic on the Avenue
6880 Rivers Ave, North Charleston, SC
1 Bedroom
$1,035
757 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,280
1131 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,590
1434 sqft
Location provides easy access to Trident Technical College, Boeing, Charleston County Government, and Joint Base Charleston. Units have laundry, hardwood floors and patio or balcony. Pet-friendly community features parking, gym and pool.
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated July 11 at 03:39am
$
22 Units Available
Jamison Park
2245 Greenridge Rd, North Charleston, SC
1 Bedroom
$915
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,045
1005 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,370
1230 sqft
Northwoods Mall is only minutes away from this North Charleston community. Onsite amenities include garage parking, swimming pool, grilling area and 24-hour gym. There are washer/dryer hookups and walk-in closets in-unit.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated July 11 at 01:26am
$
6 Units Available
North Bluff
7925 Saint Ives Rd, North Charleston, SC
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,079
1008 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,359
1206 sqft
Discover the Darby Difference at North Bluff Apartments where conveniently located, spacious living awaits you at this North Charleston community. North Bluff offers one, two and three bedroom apartments and a great set of amenities.
Verified

1 of 43

Last updated July 11 at 02:40am
$
14 Units Available
Northwoods Townhomes
8150 Prestwick Ct, North Charleston, SC
2 Bedrooms
$1,005
1250 sqft
Near I-26 and Hillsdale Park. Enjoy convenient amenities at this pet-friendly property, including a coffee bar and community barbecue area. Every unit includes ample closet space, custom cabinets, and a washer and dryer.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated July 11 at 12:30am
$
12 Units Available
Hallmark at Timberlake
1000 Hallmark Dr, Goose Creek, SC
2 Bedrooms
$845
969 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$930
1101 sqft
Hallmark at Timberlake, located in the heart of Goose Creek, South Carolina, proudly offers the economically luxurious apartment lifestyle that you have been looking for.
City Guide for Summerville, SC

Strange as it may sound, you can take it from good authority the Tuberculosis Congress -- that the combination of pine trees and dry, sandy ridges in Summerville is therapeutic. This finding paved the way for a golden era in the history of this town. No wonder that the town has long regarded pine trees as sacred and there will be hell to pay for desecrating them!

Aptly dubbed the "Flower Town in the Pines", Summerville is home to the Annual Flowertown Festival, the largest celebration of arts and crafts in the state. This 15.4 square mile town is home to 44,000 people. It wasn't always the thriving community that it is now it was once the quiet land of refuge for people trying to get away from the insects and swamp fevers that plagued Charleston. Currently, with its mild climate and vibrant community, this town is the epitome of small-town values, which is the very substance of its charm. Think you’d feel right at home here? Let’s get you your own comfy abode first. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with move-in special in Summerville, SC

Move-in specials offer an enticing incentive to Summerville apartment renters looking to save. However, it’s important to ask about any stipulations to the move-in specials. A free month’s rent may only apply to specific apartment floors or basic amenities instead of the apartment you really want.

Other move-in specials might include a lowered or no security deposit option. Keep in mind the lack of security deposit means you are responsible for damage when moving out.

No application fees are also popular move-in specials, which will immediately put more money back in your pocket.

Summerville apartments are more likely to offer move-in specials during an off-season like winter when fewer people are moving. You may be able to negotiate your own special like free parking for a year in the paid garage.

