17 Apartments for rent in Summerville, SC with move-in specials
Strange as it may sound, you can take it from good authority the Tuberculosis Congress -- that the combination of pine trees and dry, sandy ridges in Summerville is therapeutic. This finding paved the way for a golden era in the history of this town. No wonder that the town has long regarded pine trees as sacred and there will be hell to pay for desecrating them!
Aptly dubbed the "Flower Town in the Pines", Summerville is home to the Annual Flowertown Festival, the largest celebration of arts and crafts in the state. This 15.4 square mile town is home to 44,000 people. It wasn't always the thriving community that it is now it was once the quiet land of refuge for people trying to get away from the insects and swamp fevers that plagued Charleston. Currently, with its mild climate and vibrant community, this town is the epitome of small-town values, which is the very substance of its charm. Think you’d feel right at home here? Let’s get you your own comfy abode first. See more
Move-in specials offer an enticing incentive to Summerville apartment renters looking to save. However, it’s important to ask about any stipulations to the move-in specials. A free month’s rent may only apply to specific apartment floors or basic amenities instead of the apartment you really want.
Other move-in specials might include a lowered or no security deposit option. Keep in mind the lack of security deposit means you are responsible for damage when moving out.
No application fees are also popular move-in specials, which will immediately put more money back in your pocket.
Summerville apartments are more likely to offer move-in specials during an off-season like winter when fewer people are moving. You may be able to negotiate your own special like free parking for a year in the paid garage.