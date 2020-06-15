All apartments in Spartanburg
Last updated June 2 2020 at 12:16 AM

273 Ernest L. Collins Avenue

273 Ernest L Collins Avenue · (615) 945-4809
Location

273 Ernest L Collins Avenue, Spartanburg, SC 29306

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$1,250

4 Bed · 2 Bath

Amenities

This 4 bedroom, 2 bath home will brighten your day! The kitchen features a stove, refrigerator, and dishwasher. Central HVAC. This floor plan flows well well. This property is in the heart of Spartanburg and all the fabulous things Spartanburg has to offer. One pet negotiable with a non refundable pet fee of $250. Zoned for Pine Street Elementary, Carver Middle, and Spartanburg High. Give us a call at 864-475-1234 to schedule a showing or visit our website at www.carolinamovespm.com to apply.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
limit: 1
fee: 250
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 273 Ernest L. Collins Avenue have any available units?
273 Ernest L. Collins Avenue has a unit available for $1,250 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 273 Ernest L. Collins Avenue have?
Some of 273 Ernest L. Collins Avenue's amenities include dishwasher, pet friendly, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 273 Ernest L. Collins Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
273 Ernest L. Collins Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 273 Ernest L. Collins Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 273 Ernest L. Collins Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 273 Ernest L. Collins Avenue offer parking?
No, 273 Ernest L. Collins Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 273 Ernest L. Collins Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 273 Ernest L. Collins Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 273 Ernest L. Collins Avenue have a pool?
No, 273 Ernest L. Collins Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 273 Ernest L. Collins Avenue have accessible units?
No, 273 Ernest L. Collins Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 273 Ernest L. Collins Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 273 Ernest L. Collins Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Does 273 Ernest L. Collins Avenue have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 273 Ernest L. Collins Avenue has units with air conditioning.
