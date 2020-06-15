273 Ernest L. Collins Avenue

Amenities

dishwasher pet friendly air conditioning range oven refrigerator

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher oven range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

This 4 bedroom, 2 bath home will brighten your day! The kitchen features a stove, refrigerator, and dishwasher. Central HVAC. This floor plan flows well well. This property is in the heart of Spartanburg and all the fabulous things Spartanburg has to offer. One pet negotiable with a non refundable pet fee of $250. Zoned for Pine Street Elementary, Carver Middle, and Spartanburg High. Give us a call at 864-475-1234 to schedule a showing or visit our website at www.carolinamovespm.com to apply.