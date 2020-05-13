Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities granite counters in unit laundry stainless steel dishwasher patio / balcony garbage disposal microwave oven refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities concierge parking internet access cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly clubhouse package receiving

VISION



Downtown adaptive reuse of a historic Spartanburg icon with early 20th century architectural character. 45 apartments with high walkability, and main street retail allow you to experience the unique qualities of the healthy urban lifestyle of living, dining and working downtown.



APARTMENTS

45 urban apartments in one of the most desirable locations in downtown Spartanburg. Surrounded by some of the best dining and shopping in the Upstate.



RETAIL

More than just a place to call home, Aug Smith On Main also features Main Street retail in one of the most exciting and expanding downtown's in South Carolina.