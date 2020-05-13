All apartments in Spartanburg
Aug Smith
Aug Smith

174 East Main Street · (864) 507-5427
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

174 East Main Street, Spartanburg, SC 29306

Price and availability

VERIFIED 4 HRS AGO

2 Bedrooms

Unit 302 · Avail. Jul 29

$1,450

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 868 sqft

Unit 301 · Avail. Sep 5

$1,450

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1031 sqft

Unit 602 · Avail. Jul 30

$2,100

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 768 sqft

See 1+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Aug Smith.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
granite counters
in unit laundry
stainless steel
dishwasher
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
microwave
oven
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
concierge
parking
internet access
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
clubhouse
package receiving
VISION

Downtown adaptive reuse of a historic Spartanburg icon with early 20th century architectural character. 45 apartments with high walkability, and main street retail allow you to experience the unique qualities of the healthy urban lifestyle of living, dining and working downtown.

APARTMENTS
45 urban apartments in one of the most desirable locations in downtown Spartanburg. Surrounded by some of the best dining and shopping in the Upstate.

RETAIL
More than just a place to call home, Aug Smith On Main also features Main Street retail in one of the most exciting and expanding downtown's in South Carolina.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 6-12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $75 per applicant
Deposit: $100 - 1 months rent
Move-in Fees: $500
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: $500 (1 pet), $750 (2 pets)
limit: 2 pets maximum
rent: $25/month per pet
restrictions: Aggressive Breeds; Weight limit: 65 lbs
Parking Details: Parking Garage: $25/month. Covered lot.
Storage Details: Storage Units: Included in lease

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Aug Smith have any available units?
Aug Smith has 4 units available starting at $1,450 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does Aug Smith have?
Some of Aug Smith's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Aug Smith currently offering any rent specials?
Aug Smith is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Aug Smith pet-friendly?
Yes, Aug Smith is pet friendly.
Does Aug Smith offer parking?
Yes, Aug Smith offers parking.
Does Aug Smith have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Aug Smith offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Aug Smith have a pool?
No, Aug Smith does not have a pool.
Does Aug Smith have accessible units?
No, Aug Smith does not have accessible units.
Does Aug Smith have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Aug Smith has units with dishwashers.
Does Aug Smith have units with air conditioning?
No, Aug Smith does not have units with air conditioning.
