Lease Length: 6-12 monthsPlease note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $75 per applicant
Deposit: $100 - 1 months rent
Move-in Fees: $500
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: $500 (1 pet), $750 (2 pets)
limit: 2 pets maximum
rent: $25/month per pet
restrictions: Aggressive Breeds; Weight limit: 65 lbs
Parking Details: Parking Garage: $25/month. Covered lot.
Storage Details: Storage Units: Included in lease