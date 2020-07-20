All apartments in Rock Hill
836 Rains Meadow Drive
836 Rains Meadow Drive

Location

836 Rains Meadow, Rock Hill, SC 29732
Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
836 Rains Meadow Drive Available 07/29/19 Exclusively offered by MUSE REALTY, LLC - Nice 2 Story House Located in the Reflection Park Subdivision in Rock Hill, SC, 4 Bedrooms, 2.5 Bathrooms, Living Room, Dining Room, Family Room with Gas Fireplace, Office, Eat In Kitchen with Range, Refrigerator, Dishwasher & Microwave. Laundry Room with Washer and Dryer. 2 Car Garage. Single Family Only.
No Smoking/No Vaping. Call Owner for All Pet Permission. By Appointment Only (Available by July 29, 2019).

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 836 Rains Meadow Drive have any available units?
836 Rains Meadow Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Rock Hill, SC.
How much is rent in Rock Hill, SC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Rock Hill Rent Report.
What amenities does 836 Rains Meadow Drive have?
Some of 836 Rains Meadow Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 836 Rains Meadow Drive currently offering any rent specials?
836 Rains Meadow Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 836 Rains Meadow Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 836 Rains Meadow Drive is pet friendly.
Does 836 Rains Meadow Drive offer parking?
Yes, 836 Rains Meadow Drive offers parking.
Does 836 Rains Meadow Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 836 Rains Meadow Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 836 Rains Meadow Drive have a pool?
No, 836 Rains Meadow Drive does not have a pool.
Does 836 Rains Meadow Drive have accessible units?
No, 836 Rains Meadow Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 836 Rains Meadow Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 836 Rains Meadow Drive has units with dishwashers.
