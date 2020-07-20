Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator Property Amenities on-site laundry parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

836 Rains Meadow Drive Available 07/29/19 Exclusively offered by MUSE REALTY, LLC - Nice 2 Story House Located in the Reflection Park Subdivision in Rock Hill, SC, 4 Bedrooms, 2.5 Bathrooms, Living Room, Dining Room, Family Room with Gas Fireplace, Office, Eat In Kitchen with Range, Refrigerator, Dishwasher & Microwave. Laundry Room with Washer and Dryer. 2 Car Garage. Single Family Only.

No Smoking/No Vaping. Call Owner for All Pet Permission. By Appointment Only (Available by July 29, 2019).



(RLNE4964248)