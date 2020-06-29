826 Iredell Street

Amenities

w/d hookup dishwasher recently renovated range refrigerator

Unit Amenities dishwasher range refrigerator w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities

Newly Renovated - 1 Bedroom / 1 Bath Apartment - Don't miss this Upgraded 1 Bedroom, 1 Bath Apartment! This unit has been newly renovated as of April 2020 with luxury vinyl flooring, a new dishwasher, new bath fixtures and freshly painted. It has a open floor plan that consists of 617 square feet of heated living space with an entryway, living room, eat-in kitchen, bedroom with an attached bathroom. The apartment comes complete with a Refrigerator, Dishwasher, Electric Stove, Gas Hot Water Heater and Washer & Dryer hook-ups. The Heating & Air unit was replaced in 2016.Contact Rinehart Property Management today to view this apartment. Call us at: 803-329-3285.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5729936)