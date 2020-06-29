All apartments in Rock Hill
826 Iredell Street

826 Iredell Street · No Longer Available
Location

826 Iredell Street, Rock Hill, SC 29730

Amenities

w/d hookup
dishwasher
recently renovated
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Newly Renovated - 1 Bedroom / 1 Bath Apartment - Don't miss this Upgraded 1 Bedroom, 1 Bath Apartment! This unit has been newly renovated as of April 2020 with luxury vinyl flooring, a new dishwasher, new bath fixtures and freshly painted. It has a open floor plan that consists of 617 square feet of heated living space with an entryway, living room, eat-in kitchen, bedroom with an attached bathroom. The apartment comes complete with a Refrigerator, Dishwasher, Electric Stove, Gas Hot Water Heater and Washer & Dryer hook-ups. The Heating & Air unit was replaced in 2016.Contact Rinehart Property Management today to view this apartment. Call us at: 803-329-3285.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5729936)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 826 Iredell Street have any available units?
826 Iredell Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Rock Hill, SC.
How much is rent in Rock Hill, SC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Rock Hill Rent Report.
What amenities does 826 Iredell Street have?
Some of 826 Iredell Street's amenities include w/d hookup, dishwasher, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 826 Iredell Street currently offering any rent specials?
826 Iredell Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 826 Iredell Street pet-friendly?
No, 826 Iredell Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Rock Hill.
Does 826 Iredell Street offer parking?
No, 826 Iredell Street does not offer parking.
Does 826 Iredell Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 826 Iredell Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 826 Iredell Street have a pool?
No, 826 Iredell Street does not have a pool.
Does 826 Iredell Street have accessible units?
No, 826 Iredell Street does not have accessible units.
Does 826 Iredell Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 826 Iredell Street has units with dishwashers.

