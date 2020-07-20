658 Walnut Street

Amenities

3 Bedroom 1 Bathroom Home - This adorable and spacious property is a 3 bedroom, 1 bathroom home with a living room, dining room, and a kitchen with breakfast area. Appliances included are a stove, dishwasher, microwave, and garbage disposal. Laundry area has a stack-able washer and dryer (not guaranteed). The flooring throughout the home is carpet and vinyl. Outside the home is a good sized backyard with a storage building!



Directions to the property from our office: Right onto Ebenezer Road. Turn right on Oakland Avenue. Then, turn left onto Black Street followed by a right turn onto Saluda. Then, turn left onto Walnut Street.



Lease Terms: One Year.



Viewing the property: When the property becomes available to view, you can come to our office and pick up the key. We check out keys between the hours of 8:00 a.m. - 4:00 p.m. You are required to leave a credit/debit card or $20.00 in exchange for the key while you have it out of the office.



Office Hours: Monday - Friday 8:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m.



