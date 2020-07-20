All apartments in Rock Hill
Last updated July 30 2019 at 9:54 AM

658 Walnut Street

658 Walnut Street · No Longer Available
Location

658 Walnut Street, Rock Hill, SC 29730

Amenities

in unit laundry
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
air conditioning
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
range
Property Amenities
pet friendly
3 Bedroom 1 Bathroom Home - This adorable and spacious property is a 3 bedroom, 1 bathroom home with a living room, dining room, and a kitchen with breakfast area. Appliances included are a stove, dishwasher, microwave, and garbage disposal. Laundry area has a stack-able washer and dryer (not guaranteed). The flooring throughout the home is carpet and vinyl. Outside the home is a good sized backyard with a storage building!

Pet Policy: Sorry, NO Pets!

Directions to the property from our office: Right onto Ebenezer Road. Turn right on Oakland Avenue. Then, turn left onto Black Street followed by a right turn onto Saluda. Then, turn left onto Walnut Street.

Lease Terms: One Year.

Viewing the property: When the property becomes available to view, you can come to our office and pick up the key. We check out keys between the hours of 8:00 a.m. - 4:00 p.m. You are required to leave a credit/debit card or $20.00 in exchange for the key while you have it out of the office.

Office Hours: Monday - Friday 8:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m.

***This information is deemed reliable, but not guaranteed. ***

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE3738202)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 658 Walnut Street have any available units?
658 Walnut Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Rock Hill, SC.
How much is rent in Rock Hill, SC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Rock Hill Rent Report.
What amenities does 658 Walnut Street have?
Some of 658 Walnut Street's amenities include in unit laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 658 Walnut Street currently offering any rent specials?
658 Walnut Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 658 Walnut Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 658 Walnut Street is pet friendly.
Does 658 Walnut Street offer parking?
No, 658 Walnut Street does not offer parking.
Does 658 Walnut Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 658 Walnut Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 658 Walnut Street have a pool?
No, 658 Walnut Street does not have a pool.
Does 658 Walnut Street have accessible units?
No, 658 Walnut Street does not have accessible units.
Does 658 Walnut Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 658 Walnut Street has units with dishwashers.
