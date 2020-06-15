Amenities

pet friendly fireplace range refrigerator

Unit Amenities fireplace range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

653 A East Main Street Available 07/01/20 Exclusively Offered by Muse Realty, LLC - Cute Apartment (House) Downstairs Unit. Located in Downtown of Rock Hill, SC, Very Close to Fountain Park and several Restaurants and Shopping, 3 Bedrooms, 1 Bathroom, Living Room (Fireplace is Non Operational), Dining Room, Eat In Kitchen with Range and Refrigerator.

No Smoking/No Vaping. Call Owner for All Pet Permission. Maximum occupants 3. By Appointment Only (Available by July 1, 2020).



(RLNE3841488)