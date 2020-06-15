All apartments in Rock Hill
653 A East Main Street
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:12 PM

653 A East Main Street

653 E Main St · (803) 985-1231
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

653 E Main St, Rock Hill, SC 29730
East Town

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 653 A East Main Street · Avail. Jul 1

$995

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

pet friendly
fireplace
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
fireplace
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
653 A East Main Street Available 07/01/20 Exclusively Offered by Muse Realty, LLC - Cute Apartment (House) Downstairs Unit. Located in Downtown of Rock Hill, SC, Very Close to Fountain Park and several Restaurants and Shopping, 3 Bedrooms, 1 Bathroom, Living Room (Fireplace is Non Operational), Dining Room, Eat In Kitchen with Range and Refrigerator.
No Smoking/No Vaping. Call Owner for All Pet Permission. Maximum occupants 3. By Appointment Only (Available by July 1, 2020).

(RLNE3841488)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 653 A East Main Street have any available units?
653 A East Main Street has a unit available for $995 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Rock Hill, SC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Rock Hill Rent Report.
What amenities does 653 A East Main Street have?
Some of 653 A East Main Street's amenities include pet friendly, fireplace, and range. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 653 A East Main Street currently offering any rent specials?
653 A East Main Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 653 A East Main Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 653 A East Main Street is pet friendly.
Does 653 A East Main Street offer parking?
No, 653 A East Main Street does not offer parking.
Does 653 A East Main Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 653 A East Main Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 653 A East Main Street have a pool?
No, 653 A East Main Street does not have a pool.
Does 653 A East Main Street have accessible units?
No, 653 A East Main Street does not have accessible units.
Does 653 A East Main Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 653 A East Main Street does not have units with dishwashers.
