Home
/
Rock Hill, SC
/
535 Pearl Street
Last updated July 20 2019 at 9:47 AM

535 Pearl Street

535 Pearl Street · No Longer Available
Location

535 Pearl Street, Rock Hill, SC 29730

Amenities

dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
microwave
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
535 Pearl Street Available 07/22/19 Recently Updated 3 Bedroom Home - This 3 bedroom 1 bath home has been completely remodeled. The upgrades include Energy Efficient windows, laminate flooring, custom tile in the kitchen, stainless stove, refrigerator, dishwasher and microwave. There is a nice size laundry area and updated bathroom. The property also provides a large backyard. Convenient to Dave Lyle Blvd and Downtown, this one will not last long!

Pet Policy: Pet fee of $250.00 (per pet) and $10.00 monthly pet rent (per pet)

Directions to the property from our office: Left onto Ebenezer Rd. Right onto Camden Ave. Right onto Cherry Rd. Left onto Constitution Blvd. Take the 2nd exit off traffic circle onto White St. Left onto Dave Lyle Blvd. Right onto Willowbrook Ave. Left onto Pearl St.

Lease Terms: One Year.

Viewing the property: When the property becomes available to view, you can come to our office and pick up the key. We check out keys between the hours of 8:00 a.m. - 4:00 p.m. You are required to leave a credit/debit card or $20.00 in exchange for the key while you have it out of the office.

Office Hours: Monday - Friday 8:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m.

***This information is deemed reliable, but not guaranteed.***

(RLNE3743159)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 535 Pearl Street have any available units?
535 Pearl Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Rock Hill, SC.
How much is rent in Rock Hill, SC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Rock Hill Rent Report.
What amenities does 535 Pearl Street have?
Some of 535 Pearl Street's amenities include dishwasher, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 535 Pearl Street currently offering any rent specials?
535 Pearl Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 535 Pearl Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 535 Pearl Street is pet friendly.
Does 535 Pearl Street offer parking?
No, 535 Pearl Street does not offer parking.
Does 535 Pearl Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 535 Pearl Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 535 Pearl Street have a pool?
No, 535 Pearl Street does not have a pool.
Does 535 Pearl Street have accessible units?
No, 535 Pearl Street does not have accessible units.
Does 535 Pearl Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 535 Pearl Street has units with dishwashers.
