Amenities

dishwasher pet friendly recently renovated stainless steel microwave range

Unit Amenities dishwasher microwave range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

535 Pearl Street Available 07/22/19 Recently Updated 3 Bedroom Home - This 3 bedroom 1 bath home has been completely remodeled. The upgrades include Energy Efficient windows, laminate flooring, custom tile in the kitchen, stainless stove, refrigerator, dishwasher and microwave. There is a nice size laundry area and updated bathroom. The property also provides a large backyard. Convenient to Dave Lyle Blvd and Downtown, this one will not last long!



Pet Policy: Pet fee of $250.00 (per pet) and $10.00 monthly pet rent (per pet)



Directions to the property from our office: Left onto Ebenezer Rd. Right onto Camden Ave. Right onto Cherry Rd. Left onto Constitution Blvd. Take the 2nd exit off traffic circle onto White St. Left onto Dave Lyle Blvd. Right onto Willowbrook Ave. Left onto Pearl St.



Lease Terms: One Year.



Viewing the property: When the property becomes available to view, you can come to our office and pick up the key. We check out keys between the hours of 8:00 a.m. - 4:00 p.m. You are required to leave a credit/debit card or $20.00 in exchange for the key while you have it out of the office.



Office Hours: Monday - Friday 8:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m.



***This information is deemed reliable, but not guaranteed.***



(RLNE3743159)