Rock Hill, SC
488 Kimbrell Street
Last updated May 23 2020 at 9:44 AM

488 Kimbrell Street

488 Kimbrell Street · No Longer Available
Location

488 Kimbrell Street, Rock Hill, SC 29730

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
pet friendly
air conditioning
carpet
range
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
488 Kimbrell Street Available 06/12/20 1 Bedroom Condo - Conveniently located near Dave Lyle Blvd and Downtown Rock Hill is this 1 bedroom 1 bathroom condo! This home has a living room and a kitchen that is equipped with an electric stove and refrigerator. The flooring is carpet and vinyl. Central A/C, electric heat & water heater, and full sized washer and dryer connections.

Pet Policy: Pets are negotiable for this property. When your application has been approved, we can contact the homeowner to seek approval for your pet.

Directions to the property from our office: Right on Ebenezer Rd., Right onto Oakland Ave., Right onto Southern St., Right onto Piano Pl., Right onto Dave Lyle Blvd., Right onto Willowbrook Ave. Right onto Kimbrell St.

Lease Terms: One Year.

Viewing the property: When the property becomes available to view, you can come to our office and pick up the key. We check out keys between the hours of 8:00 a.m. - 4:00 p.m. You are required to leave a credit/debit card or $20.00 in exchange for the key while you have it out of the office.

Office Hours: Monday - Friday 8:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m.

***This information is deemed reliable, but not guaranteed.***

(RLNE4804685)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 488 Kimbrell Street have any available units?
488 Kimbrell Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Rock Hill, SC.
How much is rent in Rock Hill, SC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Rock Hill Rent Report.
What amenities does 488 Kimbrell Street have?
Some of 488 Kimbrell Street's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 488 Kimbrell Street currently offering any rent specials?
488 Kimbrell Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 488 Kimbrell Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 488 Kimbrell Street is pet friendly.
Does 488 Kimbrell Street offer parking?
No, 488 Kimbrell Street does not offer parking.
Does 488 Kimbrell Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 488 Kimbrell Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 488 Kimbrell Street have a pool?
No, 488 Kimbrell Street does not have a pool.
Does 488 Kimbrell Street have accessible units?
No, 488 Kimbrell Street does not have accessible units.
Does 488 Kimbrell Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 488 Kimbrell Street does not have units with dishwashers.
