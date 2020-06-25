Amenities

488 Kimbrell Street Available 06/12/20 1 Bedroom Condo - Conveniently located near Dave Lyle Blvd and Downtown Rock Hill is this 1 bedroom 1 bathroom condo! This home has a living room and a kitchen that is equipped with an electric stove and refrigerator. The flooring is carpet and vinyl. Central A/C, electric heat & water heater, and full sized washer and dryer connections.



Pet Policy: Pets are negotiable for this property. When your application has been approved, we can contact the homeowner to seek approval for your pet.



Directions to the property from our office: Right on Ebenezer Rd., Right onto Oakland Ave., Right onto Southern St., Right onto Piano Pl., Right onto Dave Lyle Blvd., Right onto Willowbrook Ave. Right onto Kimbrell St.



Lease Terms: One Year.



Viewing the property: When the property becomes available to view, you can come to our office and pick up the key. We check out keys between the hours of 8:00 a.m. - 4:00 p.m. You are required to leave a credit/debit card or $20.00 in exchange for the key while you have it out of the office.



Office Hours: Monday - Friday 8:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m.



***This information is deemed reliable, but not guaranteed.***



