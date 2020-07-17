All apartments in Rock Hill
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:50 AM

357 Ebenezer Ave

357 Ebenezer Avenue · (803) 985-1231
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

357 Ebenezer Avenue, Rock Hill, SC 29730

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

9 Bedrooms

Unit 357 Ebenezer Ave · Avail. now

$2,595

9 Bed · 3 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
Exclusively offered by MUSE REALTY, LLC - Great Old Home Located within Walking Distance to Winthrop University in Rock Hill, SC, 9 Bedrooms (5 Downstairs- 4 Upstairs), 3 Full Bathrooms (2 Downstairs - 1 Up), Large Family Room, Eat In Kitchen with Range & Refrigerator. Also has Laundry Room off of Kitchen with 2 Washers and 2 Dryers to Accommodate Several Roommates. ***Lease to end as of July 31, 2021 with option to renew*** Maximum occupant 15.
No Smoking/No Vaping. No Pets.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5000197)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 357 Ebenezer Ave have any available units?
357 Ebenezer Ave has a unit available for $2,595 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Rock Hill, SC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Rock Hill Rent Report.
Is 357 Ebenezer Ave currently offering any rent specials?
357 Ebenezer Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 357 Ebenezer Ave pet-friendly?
No, 357 Ebenezer Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Rock Hill.
Does 357 Ebenezer Ave offer parking?
No, 357 Ebenezer Ave does not offer parking.
Does 357 Ebenezer Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 357 Ebenezer Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 357 Ebenezer Ave have a pool?
No, 357 Ebenezer Ave does not have a pool.
Does 357 Ebenezer Ave have accessible units?
No, 357 Ebenezer Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 357 Ebenezer Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 357 Ebenezer Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 357 Ebenezer Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 357 Ebenezer Ave does not have units with air conditioning.
