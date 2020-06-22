All apartments in Rock Hill
324 Marshall Street
Last updated February 26 2020 at 12:35 PM

324 Marshall Street

324 Marshall Street · No Longer Available
Location

324 Marshall Street, Rock Hill, SC 29730

Amenities

w/d hookup
pet friendly
recently renovated
air conditioning
ceiling fan
range
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
324 Marshall Street Available 03/13/20 Completely Renovated 2 Bedroom 1 Bath Home - Completely renovated, this 2 Bedroom 1 Bath home is a Must See!!! With full paint, new fixtures, Luxury Vinyl Plank flooring, updated kitchen, this house has it all. The kitchen with a Breakfast area has a pantry and comes with an electric stove and refrigerator in addition to washer/dryer hook ups.

Directions to the property from our office: Right onto Ebenezer. Left onto Oakland Ave. Left onto E. Black St. Right onto Marshall St.

Lease Terms: One Year.

Viewing the property: When the property becomes available to view, you can come to our office and pick up the key. We check out keys between the hours of 8:00 a.m. - 4:00 p.m. You are required to leave a credit/debit card or $20.00 in exchange for the key while you have it out of the office.

Office Hours: Monday - Friday 8:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m.

***This information is deemed reliable, but not guaranteed.***

(RLNE4635749)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 324 Marshall Street have any available units?
324 Marshall Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Rock Hill, SC.
How much is rent in Rock Hill, SC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Rock Hill Rent Report.
What amenities does 324 Marshall Street have?
Some of 324 Marshall Street's amenities include w/d hookup, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 324 Marshall Street currently offering any rent specials?
324 Marshall Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 324 Marshall Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 324 Marshall Street is pet friendly.
Does 324 Marshall Street offer parking?
No, 324 Marshall Street does not offer parking.
Does 324 Marshall Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 324 Marshall Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 324 Marshall Street have a pool?
No, 324 Marshall Street does not have a pool.
Does 324 Marshall Street have accessible units?
No, 324 Marshall Street does not have accessible units.
Does 324 Marshall Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 324 Marshall Street does not have units with dishwashers.
