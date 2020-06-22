Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan range refrigerator w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

324 Marshall Street Available 03/13/20 Completely Renovated 2 Bedroom 1 Bath Home - Completely renovated, this 2 Bedroom 1 Bath home is a Must See!!! With full paint, new fixtures, Luxury Vinyl Plank flooring, updated kitchen, this house has it all. The kitchen with a Breakfast area has a pantry and comes with an electric stove and refrigerator in addition to washer/dryer hook ups.



Directions to the property from our office: Right onto Ebenezer. Left onto Oakland Ave. Left onto E. Black St. Right onto Marshall St.



Lease Terms: One Year.



Viewing the property: When the property becomes available to view, you can come to our office and pick up the key. We check out keys between the hours of 8:00 a.m. - 4:00 p.m. You are required to leave a credit/debit card or $20.00 in exchange for the key while you have it out of the office.



