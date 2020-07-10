279-B S. Herlong Ave

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher extra storage patio / balcony range refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities on-site laundry parking

Spacious Townhouse, 2 bedroom, 1.5 baths near Piedmont Hospital - This home features an open living/dining room floor plan with laminate floors and a convenient half bath on the main level. The kitchen includes a dishwasher, stove, refrigerator, walk in pantry and ceramic tile floors. The laundry room has great cabinet space and washer dryer hookups. The kitchen opens to a private fenced in patio complete with an outside storage closet.



The upstairs has two bedrooms, each with large closets and carpet. The full bath includes a tub/shower combination and ceramic tile floors. This home is conveniently located across from Piedmont Hospital and all of the shops, restaurants and amenities of Herlong Ave in Rock Hill and less than 2 miles from Winthrop University.



$875 per month rent, security deposit $1,000, available after June 1st. No smoking or vaping inside the home. Central Heat and AC. Utilities are with City of Rock Hill. For more information or to apply, please visit our website at www.CarolinasPropertiesServices.com



(RLNE2591645)