Rock Hill, SC
279-B S. Herlong Ave
Last updated June 9 2019 at 11:12 AM

279-B S. Herlong Ave

279 S Herlong Ave · No Longer Available
Location

279 S Herlong Ave, Rock Hill, SC 29732

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
air conditioning
extra storage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
extra storage
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
Spacious Townhouse, 2 bedroom, 1.5 baths near Piedmont Hospital - This home features an open living/dining room floor plan with laminate floors and a convenient half bath on the main level. The kitchen includes a dishwasher, stove, refrigerator, walk in pantry and ceramic tile floors. The laundry room has great cabinet space and washer dryer hookups. The kitchen opens to a private fenced in patio complete with an outside storage closet.

The upstairs has two bedrooms, each with large closets and carpet. The full bath includes a tub/shower combination and ceramic tile floors. This home is conveniently located across from Piedmont Hospital and all of the shops, restaurants and amenities of Herlong Ave in Rock Hill and less than 2 miles from Winthrop University.

$875 per month rent, security deposit $1,000, available after June 1st. No smoking or vaping inside the home. Central Heat and AC. Utilities are with City of Rock Hill. For more information or to apply, please visit our website at www.CarolinasPropertiesServices.com

(RLNE2591645)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 279-B S. Herlong Ave have any available units?
279-B S. Herlong Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Rock Hill, SC.
How much is rent in Rock Hill, SC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Rock Hill Rent Report.
What amenities does 279-B S. Herlong Ave have?
Some of 279-B S. Herlong Ave's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 279-B S. Herlong Ave currently offering any rent specials?
279-B S. Herlong Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 279-B S. Herlong Ave pet-friendly?
No, 279-B S. Herlong Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Rock Hill.
Does 279-B S. Herlong Ave offer parking?
Yes, 279-B S. Herlong Ave offers parking.
Does 279-B S. Herlong Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 279-B S. Herlong Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 279-B S. Herlong Ave have a pool?
No, 279-B S. Herlong Ave does not have a pool.
Does 279-B S. Herlong Ave have accessible units?
No, 279-B S. Herlong Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 279-B S. Herlong Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 279-B S. Herlong Ave has units with dishwashers.
