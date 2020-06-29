All apartments in Rock Hill
Last updated November 12 2019 at 12:00 PM

1419 Riverwood Ct.

1419 Riverwood Court · No Longer Available
Location

1419 Riverwood Court, Rock Hill, SC 29732

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
recently renovated
microwave
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Super Cute 2nd floor condo with side deck in Riverview Villas in Rock Hill! - Spic n' span 2nd floor condo with covered side porch and great location is looking for new tenants! Freshly updated with new luxury vinyl flooring throughout. Light & bright, neutral interior. Vaulted Living Room, eat-in Kitchen with ss oven, microwave & dishwasher. 2 nice-sized bedrooms + full bath with long dual sink vanity. Refrigerator/washer/dryer included. Easy access to I-77 and Cherry Road for shopping and dining. NO PETS!

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5269080)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1419 Riverwood Ct. have any available units?
1419 Riverwood Ct. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Rock Hill, SC.
How much is rent in Rock Hill, SC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Rock Hill Rent Report.
What amenities does 1419 Riverwood Ct. have?
Some of 1419 Riverwood Ct.'s amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1419 Riverwood Ct. currently offering any rent specials?
1419 Riverwood Ct. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1419 Riverwood Ct. pet-friendly?
No, 1419 Riverwood Ct. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Rock Hill.
Does 1419 Riverwood Ct. offer parking?
No, 1419 Riverwood Ct. does not offer parking.
Does 1419 Riverwood Ct. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1419 Riverwood Ct. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1419 Riverwood Ct. have a pool?
No, 1419 Riverwood Ct. does not have a pool.
Does 1419 Riverwood Ct. have accessible units?
No, 1419 Riverwood Ct. does not have accessible units.
Does 1419 Riverwood Ct. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1419 Riverwood Ct. has units with dishwashers.

