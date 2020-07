Amenities

furnished

Unit Amenities furnished Property Amenities

Furnished Lakefront Condo - 1BR/1BA 3rd floor condo - furnished. Great lakefront view. $850.00 per month to include basic cable, water, trash and up to $75.00 on electric bill that will remain in the owner's name. If any month bills exceed this amount this amount will be collected.



(RLNE4544868)