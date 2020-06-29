All apartments in Rock Hill
Last updated July 11 2019 at 10:15 AM

1203 Deas Street · No Longer Available
Location

1203 Deas Street, Rock Hill, SC 29732

Amenities

2 Bedroom 2 Bath Home directly across from Hargett Park - Situated on a large corner lot directly across from Hargett Park, this 2 bedroom 2 bath home is close to Cherry Road and easy access to I-77. There is a large living room and a family room/den. The original hardwood floors are beautiful. With 2 full bathrooms and a laundry room, this home offers great space. The kitchen is equipped with a stove and refrigerator. There is a double sized driveway, central heat/air and freshly painted.

Pet Policy: NO PETS

Directions to the property from our office: Right on Ebenezer Road, right on Oakland Avenue, left on India Hook, right on McDow Drive, right on Deas Street.

Lease Terms: One Year.

Viewing the property: When the property becomes available to view, you can come to our office and pick up the key. We check out keys between the hours of 8:00 a.m. - 4:00 p.m. You are required to leave a credit/debit card or $20.00 in exchange for the key while you have it out of the office.

Office Hours: Monday - Friday 8:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m.

***This information is deemed reliable, but not guaranteed.***

No Pets Allowed

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

