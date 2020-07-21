All apartments in Rock Hill
Last updated July 12 2019 at 11:21 AM

1045 Cherry Meadow Lane

1045 Cherry Meadow Lane · No Longer Available
Location

1045 Cherry Meadow Lane, Rock Hill, SC 29732

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
1045 Cherry Meadow Lane Available 07/26/19 2 Bedroom 2 Bath Renovated Duplex - This property is a 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom Duplex. Property comes with a Stove, Refrigerator and Dishwasher. The flooring throughout is Luxury Vinyl Plank and completely fresh paint. It has Gas Heat and Central AC. Also has Washer/Dryer Hook-ups.

Lease Term: One Year

Directions to the property from the office: Ebenezer to right on Oakland. Left on Cherry, left on Chandler, right on Cherry Meadow.

Viewing the property: When the property becomes available to view, you can come to our office and pick up the key. We check out keys between the hours of 8:00 a.m. - 4:00 p.m. You are required to leave a credit/debit card or $20.00 in exchange for the key while you have it out of the office.

Office Hours: Monday - Friday 8:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m.

***This information is deemed reliable, but not guaranteed.***

(RLNE4132966)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1045 Cherry Meadow Lane have any available units?
1045 Cherry Meadow Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Rock Hill, SC.
How much is rent in Rock Hill, SC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Rock Hill Rent Report.
What amenities does 1045 Cherry Meadow Lane have?
Some of 1045 Cherry Meadow Lane's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1045 Cherry Meadow Lane currently offering any rent specials?
1045 Cherry Meadow Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1045 Cherry Meadow Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 1045 Cherry Meadow Lane is pet friendly.
Does 1045 Cherry Meadow Lane offer parking?
No, 1045 Cherry Meadow Lane does not offer parking.
Does 1045 Cherry Meadow Lane have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1045 Cherry Meadow Lane offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1045 Cherry Meadow Lane have a pool?
No, 1045 Cherry Meadow Lane does not have a pool.
Does 1045 Cherry Meadow Lane have accessible units?
No, 1045 Cherry Meadow Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 1045 Cherry Meadow Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1045 Cherry Meadow Lane has units with dishwashers.
