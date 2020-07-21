Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

1045 Cherry Meadow Lane Available 07/26/19 2 Bedroom 2 Bath Renovated Duplex - This property is a 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom Duplex. Property comes with a Stove, Refrigerator and Dishwasher. The flooring throughout is Luxury Vinyl Plank and completely fresh paint. It has Gas Heat and Central AC. Also has Washer/Dryer Hook-ups.



Lease Term: One Year



Directions to the property from the office: Ebenezer to right on Oakland. Left on Cherry, left on Chandler, right on Cherry Meadow.



Viewing the property: When the property becomes available to view, you can come to our office and pick up the key. We check out keys between the hours of 8:00 a.m. - 4:00 p.m. You are required to leave a credit/debit card or $20.00 in exchange for the key while you have it out of the office.



Office Hours: Monday - Friday 8:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m.



***This information is deemed reliable, but not guaranteed.***



