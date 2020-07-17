All apartments in Rock Hill
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1034 Woodland Road

1034 Woodland Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1034 Woodland Drive, Rock Hill, SC 29732
Richmond Drive - Beaty Estate

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
carport
recently renovated
stainless steel
fire pit
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
carport
fire pit
parking
1034 Woodland Road Available 01/25/19 Exclusively Offered by Muse Realty, LLC - Cute House Located on Woodland Drive in Rock Hill, SC, 3 Bedrooms, 1 Bathroom (Updated), Large Living Room with Wood Burning Fireplace, Eat In Kitchen with Stainless Appliances, Range, Refrigerator, Dishwasher & Microwave, Large Landscaped Yard with Patio & Outdoor Fire Pit. 1 Car Carport. Yard Care Included.
No Smoking/No Vaping. No Pets. By Appointment Only. (Available by January 25, 2019).

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4056578)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1034 Woodland Road have any available units?
1034 Woodland Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Rock Hill, SC.
How much is rent in Rock Hill, SC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Rock Hill Rent Report.
What amenities does 1034 Woodland Road have?
Some of 1034 Woodland Road's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and carport. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1034 Woodland Road currently offering any rent specials?
1034 Woodland Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1034 Woodland Road pet-friendly?
No, 1034 Woodland Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Rock Hill.
Does 1034 Woodland Road offer parking?
Yes, 1034 Woodland Road offers parking.
Does 1034 Woodland Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1034 Woodland Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1034 Woodland Road have a pool?
No, 1034 Woodland Road does not have a pool.
Does 1034 Woodland Road have accessible units?
No, 1034 Woodland Road does not have accessible units.
Does 1034 Woodland Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1034 Woodland Road has units with dishwashers.
