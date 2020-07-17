Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher carport recently renovated stainless steel fire pit

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities carport fire pit parking

1034 Woodland Road Available 01/25/19 Exclusively Offered by Muse Realty, LLC - Cute House Located on Woodland Drive in Rock Hill, SC, 3 Bedrooms, 1 Bathroom (Updated), Large Living Room with Wood Burning Fireplace, Eat In Kitchen with Stainless Appliances, Range, Refrigerator, Dishwasher & Microwave, Large Landscaped Yard with Patio & Outdoor Fire Pit. 1 Car Carport. Yard Care Included.

No Smoking/No Vaping. No Pets. By Appointment Only. (Available by January 25, 2019).



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE4056578)