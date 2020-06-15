741 Spring Cress Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub granite counters walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse parking pool garage new construction

TRUE ONE STORY - BRAND NEW CONSTRUCTION IN THE RIDGE AT LONGVIEW - Everything you need on one floor! True one story Greenwood floor plan. Eat-in kitchen features white cabinets, granite countertops, stainless appliances. Formal dining room. Vaulted ceilings in the living room and master bedroom, the master bedroom also boasts an attached sitting area, private bath with separate garden tub and shower! Additional 2 sizable bedrooms with walk-in closets and shared bath. Easy accessibility to downtown Columbia or to the Aiken/Augusta area. 2 car garage. Lexington One Schools.



Enjoy your family and neighbors in this planned Community with loads of Amenities such as Community Pool, Clubhouse and Sidewalks!



