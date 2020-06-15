All apartments in Red Bank
Find more places like 741 Spring Cress Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Red Bank, SC
/
741 Spring Cress Drive
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:15 PM

741 Spring Cress Drive

741 Spring Cress Dr · (803) 732-0087
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Red Bank
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

741 Spring Cress Dr, Red Bank, SC 29073

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 741 Spring Cress Drive · Avail. now

$1,895

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1834 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

granite counters
pet friendly
new construction
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
bathtub
granite counters
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
parking
pool
garage
new construction
TRUE ONE STORY - BRAND NEW CONSTRUCTION IN THE RIDGE AT LONGVIEW - Everything you need on one floor! True one story Greenwood floor plan. Eat-in kitchen features white cabinets, granite countertops, stainless appliances. Formal dining room. Vaulted ceilings in the living room and master bedroom, the master bedroom also boasts an attached sitting area, private bath with separate garden tub and shower! Additional 2 sizable bedrooms with walk-in closets and shared bath. Easy accessibility to downtown Columbia or to the Aiken/Augusta area. 2 car garage. Lexington One Schools.

Enjoy your family and neighbors in this planned Community with loads of Amenities such as Community Pool, Clubhouse and Sidewalks!

(RLNE5334208)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 741 Spring Cress Drive have any available units?
741 Spring Cress Drive has a unit available for $1,895 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 741 Spring Cress Drive have?
Some of 741 Spring Cress Drive's amenities include granite counters, pet friendly, and new construction. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 741 Spring Cress Drive currently offering any rent specials?
741 Spring Cress Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 741 Spring Cress Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 741 Spring Cress Drive is pet friendly.
Does 741 Spring Cress Drive offer parking?
Yes, 741 Spring Cress Drive does offer parking.
Does 741 Spring Cress Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 741 Spring Cress Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 741 Spring Cress Drive have a pool?
Yes, 741 Spring Cress Drive has a pool.
Does 741 Spring Cress Drive have accessible units?
No, 741 Spring Cress Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 741 Spring Cress Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 741 Spring Cress Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 741 Spring Cress Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 741 Spring Cress Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 741 Spring Cress Drive?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Red Bank 1 BedroomsRed Bank 2 Bedrooms
Red Bank Apartments with BalconyRed Bank Apartments with Garage
Red Bank Apartments with Pool

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Columbia, SCAugusta, GAAiken, SCWest Columbia, SCLexington, SC
St. Andrews, SCCayce, SCSumter, SCIrmo, SCNorth Augusta, SC
Forest Acres, SCDentsville, SCWoodfield, SCBlythewood, SCSeven Oaks, SC

Apartments Near Colleges

Augusta Technical CollegeBenedict College
Midlands Technical CollegeUniversity of South Carolina-Aiken
University of South Carolina-Columbia
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity