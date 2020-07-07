All apartments in Piedmont
311 Labonte Drive

311 Labonte Drive · (864) 309-0201
Location

311 Labonte Drive, Piedmont, SC 29673

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$1,250

4 Bed · 2 Bath

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
**PLEASE DO NOT DISTURB CURRENT RESIDENTS** **AVAILABILITY DATE IS TENTATIVE ON CURRENT TENANTS' MOVE OUT INSPECTION** Estimated Availability Date: 08/01/2020 4 Bedroom 2 Bathroom home in Piedmont in Kingswood Subdivision! New carpet and fresh paint throughout. As you enter the home you are greeted by the spacious living room that opens up to the kitchen. Off the kitchen is the laundry room. To the left is the Master Bedroom that is complete with a full bathroom and a walk-in closet! To the right is the hallway with the additional 3 bedrooms that share the second full bathroom. Exterior features a nice front-patio, parking pad in the front for convenient parking and a back patio. Smoking Policy: NO SMOKING OR VAPING ALLOWED Pet Stipulations: NO PETS ALLOWED Air Conditioning: Electric Heating Type: Electric Water Heater Type: Electric Appliances: Refrigerator, Dishwasher, Stove, Microwave Water Company: Greenville Water Electric Company: Duke Energy Elementary School: Sue Cleveland Middle School: Woodmont High School: Woodmont

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 311 Labonte Drive have any available units?
311 Labonte Drive has a unit available for $1,250 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 311 Labonte Drive have?
Some of 311 Labonte Drive's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 311 Labonte Drive currently offering any rent specials?
311 Labonte Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 311 Labonte Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 311 Labonte Drive is pet friendly.
Does 311 Labonte Drive offer parking?
Yes, 311 Labonte Drive offers parking.
Does 311 Labonte Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 311 Labonte Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 311 Labonte Drive have a pool?
No, 311 Labonte Drive does not have a pool.
Does 311 Labonte Drive have accessible units?
No, 311 Labonte Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 311 Labonte Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 311 Labonte Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 311 Labonte Drive have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 311 Labonte Drive has units with air conditioning.
