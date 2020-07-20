All apartments in North Charleston
Find more places like Cedar Grove Fine Apartment Homes.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
North Charleston, SC
/
Cedar Grove Fine Apartment Homes
Last updated July 22 2020 at 7:03 PM

Cedar Grove Fine Apartment Homes

8708 Evangeline Dr · (843) 874-7966
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
North Charleston
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Balconies
See all

Location

8708 Evangeline Dr, North Charleston, SC 29420

Price and availability

VERIFIED 4 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 933 · Avail. Aug 13

$1,010

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 749 sqft

Unit 1136 · Avail. now

$1,010

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 749 sqft

Unit 218 · Avail. Aug 8

$1,110

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 844 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit 825 · Avail. Aug 4

$1,145

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1050 sqft

Unit 633 · Avail. now

$1,155

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1050 sqft

Unit 126 · Avail. Jul 23

$1,155

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1050 sqft

See 7+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Cedar Grove Fine Apartment Homes.

Amenities

in unit laundry
putting green
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
garbage disposal
patio / balcony
refrigerator
air conditioning
in unit laundry
w/d hookup
bathtub
cable included
carpet
extra storage
ice maker
oven
range
walk in closets
Property Amenities
clubhouse
24hr gym
parking
playground
pool
tennis court
cats allowed
dogs allowed
accessible
garage
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
bbq/grill
business center
car wash area
cc payments
coffee bar
courtyard
dog park
e-payments
fire pit
guest suite
online portal
package receiving
pool table
putting green
trash valet
volleyball court
Cedar Grove Apartments is the North Charleston area's most gracious apartment community. Pet Friendly & designed to perfectly encircle an expansive greenspace, this beautiful village green forms the centerpiece of life here. You'll wonder how you ever lived anywhere else. Choose from an array of 1, 2 & 3 Bedroom Style Floor Plans.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 3-13 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Gas
Application Fee: $50 per applicant
Deposit: $99 or $500 Surety bond--based on credit
Move-in Fees: $99 admin fee, $200 move in fee
Additional: Valet trash: $20/month, Pest Control: $1/month, Building & Facilities Insurance: $14/month
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: $300
limit: 2
rent: $40/month for 1 pet, $65/month for 2 pets
restrictions: Staffordshire Bull Terrier, American Pitt Bull Terrier, American Staffordshire Terrier, Rottweiler, Doberman, Chow Chow
Parking Details: Parking is not assigned, reserved parking spaces available for $30/month. Two spots allowed per building.
Storage Details: Garages available for $95/month, large storage unit $60/month, small storage unit $50/month

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Cedar Grove Fine Apartment Homes have any available units?
Cedar Grove Fine Apartment Homes has 13 units available starting at $1,010 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in North Charleston, SC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly North Charleston Rent Report.
What amenities does Cedar Grove Fine Apartment Homes have?
Some of Cedar Grove Fine Apartment Homes's amenities include in unit laundry, putting green, and patio / balcony. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Cedar Grove Fine Apartment Homes currently offering any rent specials?
Cedar Grove Fine Apartment Homes is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Cedar Grove Fine Apartment Homes pet-friendly?
Yes, Cedar Grove Fine Apartment Homes is pet friendly.
Does Cedar Grove Fine Apartment Homes offer parking?
Yes, Cedar Grove Fine Apartment Homes offers parking.
Does Cedar Grove Fine Apartment Homes have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Cedar Grove Fine Apartment Homes offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Cedar Grove Fine Apartment Homes have a pool?
Yes, Cedar Grove Fine Apartment Homes has a pool.
Does Cedar Grove Fine Apartment Homes have accessible units?
Yes, Cedar Grove Fine Apartment Homes has accessible units.
Does Cedar Grove Fine Apartment Homes have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Cedar Grove Fine Apartment Homes has units with dishwashers.
Interested in Cedar Grove Fine Apartment Homes?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Dwell at Greenridge
7910 Crossroads Dr
North Charleston, SC 29406
Plantation Flats
2181 Dunlap St
North Charleston, SC 29406
North Bluff
7925 Saint Ives Rd
North Charleston, SC 29406
Northlake Townhomes
4135 Bonaparte Dr
North Charleston, SC 29418
Bradley Square
6600 Rivers Ave
North Charleston, SC 29406
Palmetto Grove
7927 Saint Ives Rd
North Charleston, SC 29406
Collins Park Villas
4211 Britain Ct.
North Charleston, SC 29418
Greenwood at Ashley River
6520 Dorchester Rd
North Charleston, SC 29418

Similar Pages

North Charleston 1 Bedroom ApartmentsNorth Charleston 2 Bedroom Apartments
North Charleston Dog Friendly ApartmentsNorth Charleston Pet Friendly Apartments
North Charleston Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Charleston, SCMount Pleasant, SCSummerville, SCLadson, SC
Goose Creek, SCHanahan, SCBeaufort, SCHilton Head Island, SC
Georgetown, SCRidgeland, SCPort Royal, SCMoncks Corner, SC

Nearby Neighborhoods

Park Circle

Apartments Near Colleges

Charleston Southern UniversityTrident Technical College
College of CharlestonCitadel Military College of South Carolina
Medical University of South Carolina
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity