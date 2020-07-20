Cedar Grove Fine Apartment Homes

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher garbage disposal patio / balcony refrigerator air conditioning in unit laundry w/d hookup bathtub cable included carpet extra storage ice maker oven range walk in closets Property Amenities clubhouse 24hr gym parking playground pool tennis court cats allowed dogs allowed accessible garage pet friendly 24hr maintenance bbq/grill business center car wash area cc payments coffee bar courtyard dog park e-payments fire pit guest suite online portal package receiving pool table putting green trash valet volleyball court

Cedar Grove Apartments is the North Charleston area's most gracious apartment community. Pet Friendly & designed to perfectly encircle an expansive greenspace, this beautiful village green forms the centerpiece of life here. You'll wonder how you ever lived anywhere else. Choose from an array of 1, 2 & 3 Bedroom Style Floor Plans.