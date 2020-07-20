Cedar Grove Fine Apartment Homes

Lease Length: 3-13 monthsPlease note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Gas
Application Fee: $50 per applicant
Deposit: $99 or $500 Surety bond--based on credit
Move-in Fees: $99 admin fee, $200 move in fee
Additional: Valet trash: $20/month, Pest Control: $1/month, Building & Facilities Insurance: $14/month
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: $300
limit: 2
rent: $40/month for 1 pet, $65/month for 2 pets
restrictions: Staffordshire Bull Terrier, American Pitt Bull Terrier, American Staffordshire Terrier, Rottweiler, Doberman, Chow Chow
Parking Details: Parking is not assigned, reserved parking spaces available for $30/month. Two spots allowed per building.
Storage Details: Garages available for $95/month, large storage unit $60/month, small storage unit $50/month