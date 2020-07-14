All apartments in North Charleston
Last updated July 14 2020 at 9:20 AM

Atlantic on the Boulevard

Open Now until 6pm
2155 Morris Baker Blvd · (833) 832-5482
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

2155 Morris Baker Blvd, North Charleston, SC 29406

Price and availability

VERIFIED 3 months AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 3117 · Avail. now

$1,130

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 624 sqft

Unit 2123 · Avail. now

$1,130

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 624 sqft

Unit 2108 · Avail. now

$1,130

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 624 sqft

See 10+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2209 · Avail. now

$1,310

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1038 sqft

Unit 1209 · Avail. now

$1,320

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1040 sqft

Unit 4211 · Avail. now

$1,320

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1040 sqft

See 12+ more

3 Bedrooms

Unit 1307 · Avail. now

$1,550

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1434 sqft

Unit 4307 · Avail. now

$1,575

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1434 sqft

Unit 1207 · Avail. now

$1,575

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1434 sqft

See 2+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Atlantic on the Boulevard.

Amenities

patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
patio / balcony
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
extra storage
garbage disposal
ice maker
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
smoke-free units
stainless steel
walk in closets
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
business center
clubhouse
internet cafe
dog park
gym
pool
bbq/grill
cats allowed
accessible
elevator
garage
parking
24hr maintenance
e-payments
key fob access
online portal
package receiving
smoke-free community
trash valet
valet service
We are temporarily ceasing in-person tours with prospective residents. Virtual tours are available. Call us today for more information!

Atlantic on the Boulevard features stunning apartments in North Charleston stocked with impressive finishes and resort-inspired amenities guaranteed to check every box on your wish list. From the oversized floor plans to the clean interior design featuring wood plank flooring, stainless steel appliances, we've thought through every detail in designing your perfect home. Whether you're looking for a night out on the town, or prefer a low-key evening in, our North Charleston apartments have it all right at your fingertips. Enjoy an evening grilling out and playing games with friends or venture out to nearby Park Circle for an evening full of some of the best dining and entertainment Charleston has to offer. Put the style back in your lifestyle and join the Atlantic on the Boulevard family today!

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 2.2x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $60 per applicant
Deposit: $100-$400 unit deposit
Additional: Renter's insurance required, Valet trash: $25/month; Pest control: $3/month; Water: $35/month
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: $450
limit: 2
rent: $20
restrictions: Aggressive Breed
Dogs
fee: $450
rent: $20
Cats
fee: $450
rent: $20
Parking Details: Parking Lot;Garage.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Atlantic on the Boulevard have any available units?
Atlantic on the Boulevard has 33 units available starting at $1,130 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in North Charleston, SC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly North Charleston Rent Report.
What amenities does Atlantic on the Boulevard have?
Some of Atlantic on the Boulevard's amenities include patio / balcony, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Atlantic on the Boulevard currently offering any rent specials?
Atlantic on the Boulevard is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Atlantic on the Boulevard pet-friendly?
Yes, Atlantic on the Boulevard is pet friendly.
Does Atlantic on the Boulevard offer parking?
Yes, Atlantic on the Boulevard offers parking.
Does Atlantic on the Boulevard have units with washers and dryers?
No, Atlantic on the Boulevard does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Atlantic on the Boulevard have a pool?
Yes, Atlantic on the Boulevard has a pool.
Does Atlantic on the Boulevard have accessible units?
Yes, Atlantic on the Boulevard has accessible units.
Does Atlantic on the Boulevard have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Atlantic on the Boulevard has units with dishwashers.
