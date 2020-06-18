8708 Jenny Lind

Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters hardwood floors stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Deer Park - Gorgeous brand new home & ready to occupy!! Beautiful laminate wood floors on the first and second floors with completely open floor plan!! White kitchen cabinets, granite counter-tops, breakfast bar, & stainless steel appliances!! Amazing ceramic tile in bathrooms with beautiful vanities. One car detached garage!!



Conveniently located near shopping, dining, hospitals, I-26, Naval Weapons Station, Charleston Southern, & Trident Hospital!!



2 pet max (weight limit of 45 lbs.) $250 pet fee per pet

