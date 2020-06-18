All apartments in North Charleston
Find more places like 8708 Jenny Lind.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
North Charleston, SC
/
8708 Jenny Lind
Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:10 AM

8708 Jenny Lind

8708 Jenny Lind Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
North Charleston
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

8708 Jenny Lind Street, North Charleston, SC 29406

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Deer Park - Gorgeous brand new home & ready to occupy!! Beautiful laminate wood floors on the first and second floors with completely open floor plan!! White kitchen cabinets, granite counter-tops, breakfast bar, & stainless steel appliances!! Amazing ceramic tile in bathrooms with beautiful vanities. One car detached garage!!

Conveniently located near shopping, dining, hospitals, I-26, Naval Weapons Station, Charleston Southern, & Trident Hospital!!

2 pet max (weight limit of 45 lbs.) $250 pet fee per pet
Apply online at www.oaktrustproperties.com $59 per adult

(RLNE5669760)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8708 Jenny Lind have any available units?
8708 Jenny Lind doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in North Charleston, SC.
How much is rent in North Charleston, SC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly North Charleston Rent Report.
What amenities does 8708 Jenny Lind have?
Some of 8708 Jenny Lind's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8708 Jenny Lind currently offering any rent specials?
8708 Jenny Lind isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8708 Jenny Lind pet-friendly?
Yes, 8708 Jenny Lind is pet friendly.
Does 8708 Jenny Lind offer parking?
Yes, 8708 Jenny Lind does offer parking.
Does 8708 Jenny Lind have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8708 Jenny Lind does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8708 Jenny Lind have a pool?
No, 8708 Jenny Lind does not have a pool.
Does 8708 Jenny Lind have accessible units?
No, 8708 Jenny Lind does not have accessible units.
Does 8708 Jenny Lind have units with dishwashers?
No, 8708 Jenny Lind does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
Best Cities for Pets 2019
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Silvana Oaks
8439 Dorchester Rd
North Charleston, SC 29418
Plantation Flats
2181 Dunlap St
North Charleston, SC 29406
Atlantic on the Boulevard
2155 Morris Baker Blvd
North Charleston, SC 29406
North Bluff
7925 Saint Ives Rd
North Charleston, SC 29406
Jamison Park
2245 Greenridge Rd
North Charleston, SC 29406
Bradley Square
6600 Rivers Ave
North Charleston, SC 29406
Factory at Garco
4993 O'hear Avenue
North Charleston, SC 29405
Atlantic Palms
2510 Atlantic Palms Ln
North Charleston, SC 29406

Similar Pages

North Charleston 1 BedroomsNorth Charleston 2 Bedrooms
North Charleston Apartments with ParkingNorth Charleston Dog Friendly Apartments
North Charleston Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Charleston, SCMount Pleasant, SCSummerville, SCLadson, SCGoose Creek, SC
Hanahan, SCBeaufort, SCHilton Head Island, SCGeorgetown, SCLaurel Bay, SC
Ridgeland, SCIsle of Palms, SCPort Royal, SCMoncks Corner, SC

Nearby Neighborhoods

Park Circle

Apartments Near Colleges

Charleston Southern UniversityTrident Technical College
College of CharlestonCitadel Military College of South Carolina
Medical University of South Carolina