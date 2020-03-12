8513 Kennestone Lane

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors garage stainless steel

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony range stainless steel Property Amenities parking pool garage

Available July 20th! Beautifully maintained home with lots of great features. Hardwood floors throughout the entire home, formal Living & Dining room, Granite counters, Stainless appliances, Gas stove, Washer/Dryer included, wood burning Fireplace and 1/2 bath down. Window seats make for a great eat-in kitchen area. Master bedroom boasts vaulted ceilings w/ en suite including jack n' jill sinks, separate tub & shower and dual closets including walk-in! 2 other bedrooms plus FROG as the 4th bedroom utilize the hall bath w/ shower/tub combo. Beautiful back yard with lots of trees for nice shade and a screened in porch for relaxing and enjoying the Charleston outdoors. Great home in a great neighborhood, come see what 8513 Kennestone Ln can do for you!