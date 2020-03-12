All apartments in North Charleston
Find more places like 8513 Kennestone Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
North Charleston, SC
/
8513 Kennestone Lane
Last updated June 9 2020 at 6:31 PM

8513 Kennestone Lane

8513 Kennestone Lane · (843) 971-8778
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
North Charleston
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

8513 Kennestone Lane, North Charleston, SC 29420

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$2,050

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 3 Bath · 2292 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Available July 20th! Beautifully maintained home with lots of great features. Hardwood floors throughout the entire home, formal Living & Dining room, Granite counters, Stainless appliances, Gas stove, Washer/Dryer included, wood burning Fireplace and 1/2 bath down. Window seats make for a great eat-in kitchen area. Master bedroom boasts vaulted ceilings w/ en suite including jack n' jill sinks, separate tub & shower and dual closets including walk-in! 2 other bedrooms plus FROG as the 4th bedroom utilize the hall bath w/ shower/tub combo. Beautiful back yard with lots of trees for nice shade and a screened in porch for relaxing and enjoying the Charleston outdoors. Great home in a great neighborhood, come see what 8513 Kennestone Ln can do for you!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8513 Kennestone Lane have any available units?
8513 Kennestone Lane has a unit available for $2,050 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in North Charleston, SC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly North Charleston Rent Report.
What amenities does 8513 Kennestone Lane have?
Some of 8513 Kennestone Lane's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8513 Kennestone Lane currently offering any rent specials?
8513 Kennestone Lane isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8513 Kennestone Lane pet-friendly?
No, 8513 Kennestone Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in North Charleston.
Does 8513 Kennestone Lane offer parking?
Yes, 8513 Kennestone Lane does offer parking.
Does 8513 Kennestone Lane have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8513 Kennestone Lane offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8513 Kennestone Lane have a pool?
Yes, 8513 Kennestone Lane has a pool.
Does 8513 Kennestone Lane have accessible units?
No, 8513 Kennestone Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 8513 Kennestone Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 8513 Kennestone Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 8513 Kennestone Lane?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Dwell at Greenridge
7910 Crossroads Dr
North Charleston, SC 29406
Plantation Flats
2181 Dunlap St
North Charleston, SC 29406
Northwoods Townhomes
8150 Prestwick Ct
North Charleston, SC 29410
Atlantic on the Boulevard
2155 Morris Baker Blvd
North Charleston, SC 29406
North Bluff
7925 Saint Ives Rd
North Charleston, SC 29406
Link Apartments Mixson
4501 Mixson Ave
North Charleston, SC 29405
Factory at Garco
4993 O'hear Avenue
North Charleston, SC 29405
Atlantic Palms
2510 Atlantic Palms Ln
North Charleston, SC 29406

Similar Pages

North Charleston 1 BedroomsNorth Charleston 2 Bedrooms
North Charleston Apartments with ParkingNorth Charleston Dog Friendly Apartments
North Charleston Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Charleston, SCMount Pleasant, SCSummerville, SCLadson, SCGoose Creek, SC
Hanahan, SCBeaufort, SCHilton Head Island, SCGeorgetown, SCLaurel Bay, SC
Ridgeland, SCIsle of Palms, SCPort Royal, SCMoncks Corner, SC

Nearby Neighborhoods

Park Circle

Apartments Near Colleges

Charleston Southern UniversityTrident Technical College
College of CharlestonCitadel Military College of South Carolina
Medical University of South Carolina
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity