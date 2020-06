Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher garbage disposal in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities accepts section 8 pool

*APPROVED APPLICATION-LEASE PENDING* Enjoy the pond views from this 2 bedroom, second floor condo in the Parks at Rivers Edge! The master bedroom has a private full bathroom with his-and-her closets while the guest bedroom offers a full bathroom right across the hall. Washer/dryer in unit. Screened in porch is perfect for relaxing. Tenants will have access to community pool as well! No pets.



No pets allowed



Occupied



Property is occupied and will be available to view the first week of July.



View our qualification requirements at www.charlestonpc.com/applications. Each applicant in your party must complete the online application form and pay the application fee ($60 per person, non-refundable). Application turnaround time 1-2 business days once applications from all prospective tenants are submitted. Applications department does not accept phone calls, please email applications@charlestonpc.com. 600 credit score preferred



We do not participate in the Section 8 Housing Program