All apartments in North Charleston
Find more places like 5617 Pryor Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
North Charleston, SC
/
5617 Pryor Street
Last updated April 28 2020 at 7:26 AM

5617 Pryor Street

5617 Pryor Street · (843) 576-2699
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
North Charleston
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

5617 Pryor Street, North Charleston, SC 29406

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,350

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 1 Bath · 1025 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Conveniently located, well kept single story brick rancher. Beautiful hardwood floors in living area, hall & bedrooms; laminate in kitchen & tile floor in bath. Easy access to Boeing, Chas. International Airport, Joint Base Charleston, Naval Weapons Station, Mercedes & Volvo plants, as well as the Port & downtown Charleston. One (1) pet negotiable depending on size & kind with $400 non-refundable pet fee. Application fee is $60 per occupant over 18. Age, square footage, schools are approximate & should be verified by prospective tenant.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5617 Pryor Street have any available units?
5617 Pryor Street has a unit available for $1,350 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in North Charleston, SC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly North Charleston Rent Report.
Is 5617 Pryor Street currently offering any rent specials?
5617 Pryor Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5617 Pryor Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 5617 Pryor Street is pet friendly.
Does 5617 Pryor Street offer parking?
No, 5617 Pryor Street does not offer parking.
Does 5617 Pryor Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5617 Pryor Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5617 Pryor Street have a pool?
No, 5617 Pryor Street does not have a pool.
Does 5617 Pryor Street have accessible units?
No, 5617 Pryor Street does not have accessible units.
Does 5617 Pryor Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 5617 Pryor Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5617 Pryor Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 5617 Pryor Street does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 5617 Pryor Street?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Ingleside Plantation
9345 Blue House Rd
North Charleston, SC 29456
Plantation Flats
2181 Dunlap St
North Charleston, SC 29406
North Bluff
7925 Saint Ives Rd
North Charleston, SC 29406
ARIUM St Ives
7930 St Ives Rd
North Charleston, SC 29406
Jamison Park
2245 Greenridge Rd
North Charleston, SC 29406
Bradley Square
6600 Rivers Ave
North Charleston, SC 29406
Link Apartments Mixson
4501 Mixson Ave
North Charleston, SC 29405
Atlantic Palms
2510 Atlantic Palms Ln
North Charleston, SC 29406

Similar Pages

North Charleston 1 BedroomsNorth Charleston 2 Bedrooms
North Charleston Apartments with ParkingNorth Charleston Dog Friendly Apartments
North Charleston Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Charleston, SCMount Pleasant, SCSummerville, SCLadson, SCGoose Creek, SC
Hanahan, SCBeaufort, SCHilton Head Island, SCGeorgetown, SCLaurel Bay, SC
Ridgeland, SCIsle of Palms, SCPort Royal, SCMoncks Corner, SC

Nearby Neighborhoods

Park Circle

Apartments Near Colleges

Charleston Southern UniversityTrident Technical College
College of CharlestonCitadel Military College of South Carolina
Medical University of South Carolina
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity