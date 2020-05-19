5617 Pryor Street

Amenities
Conveniently located, well kept single story brick rancher. Beautiful hardwood floors in living area, hall & bedrooms; laminate in kitchen & tile floor in bath. Easy access to Boeing, Chas. International Airport, Joint Base Charleston, Naval Weapons Station, Mercedes & Volvo plants, as well as the Port & downtown Charleston. One (1) pet negotiable depending on size & kind with $400 non-refundable pet fee. Application fee is $60 per occupant over 18. Age, square footage, schools are approximate & should be verified by prospective tenant.