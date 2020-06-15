5226 Ashcroft Avenue

Amenities

*We are currently accepting sight unseen rentals. Mid-Century 4 bedroom and 2 bathroom home located in Park Circle. Features include hardwood flooring throughout, stainless steel appliances, open floor plan, modern bathroom furnishings, solar panels, large patio space, and fenced in side and back yard. This home is conveniently close to i-526 and all the parks, restaurants, and shops that Park Circle has to offer.Pets are conditional. Landscaping is included. Off-street parking.This home is equipped with solar panels making for minimal utility costs!