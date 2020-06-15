All apartments in North Charleston
Find more places like 5226 Ashcroft Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
North Charleston, SC
/
5226 Ashcroft Avenue
Last updated May 19 2020 at 8:58 PM

5226 Ashcroft Avenue

5226 Ashcroft Avenue · (843) 723-1988
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
North Charleston
See all
Park Circle
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

5226 Ashcroft Avenue, North Charleston, SC 29405
Park Circle

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$1,800

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 2 Bath · 1378 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
parking
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
*We are currently accepting sight unseen rentals. Mid-Century 4 bedroom and 2 bathroom home located in Park Circle. Features include hardwood flooring throughout, stainless steel appliances, open floor plan, modern bathroom furnishings, solar panels, large patio space, and fenced in side and back yard. This home is conveniently close to i-526 and all the parks, restaurants, and shops that Park Circle has to offer.Pets are conditional. Landscaping is included. Off-street parking.This home is equipped with solar panels making for minimal utility costs!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5226 Ashcroft Avenue have any available units?
5226 Ashcroft Avenue has a unit available for $1,800 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in North Charleston, SC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly North Charleston Rent Report.
What amenities does 5226 Ashcroft Avenue have?
Some of 5226 Ashcroft Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5226 Ashcroft Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
5226 Ashcroft Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5226 Ashcroft Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 5226 Ashcroft Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 5226 Ashcroft Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 5226 Ashcroft Avenue does offer parking.
Does 5226 Ashcroft Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5226 Ashcroft Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5226 Ashcroft Avenue have a pool?
No, 5226 Ashcroft Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 5226 Ashcroft Avenue have accessible units?
No, 5226 Ashcroft Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 5226 Ashcroft Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 5226 Ashcroft Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 5226 Ashcroft Avenue?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Mosby Ingleside
3730 Ingleside Blvd
North Charleston, SC 29456
Palmetto Creek Apartments
3311 Mountainbrook Ave
North Charleston, SC 29420
Dwell at Greenridge
7910 Crossroads Dr
North Charleston, SC 29406
Silvana Oaks
8439 Dorchester Rd
North Charleston, SC 29418
ARIUM North Charleston
2225 Greenridge Rd
North Charleston, SC 29406
Collins Park Villas
4211 Britain Ct.
North Charleston, SC 29418
Waverly Place
1900 Waverly Place Ln
North Charleston, SC 29404
Factory at Garco
4993 O'hear Avenue
North Charleston, SC 29405

Similar Pages

North Charleston 1 BedroomsNorth Charleston 2 Bedrooms
North Charleston Apartments with ParkingNorth Charleston Dog Friendly Apartments
North Charleston Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Charleston, SCMount Pleasant, SCSummerville, SCLadson, SCGoose Creek, SC
Hanahan, SCBeaufort, SCHilton Head Island, SCGeorgetown, SCLaurel Bay, SC
Ridgeland, SCIsle of Palms, SCPort Royal, SCMoncks Corner, SC

Nearby Neighborhoods

Park Circle

Apartments Near Colleges

Charleston Southern UniversityTrident Technical College
College of CharlestonCitadel Military College of South Carolina
Medical University of South Carolina
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity