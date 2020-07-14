All apartments in North Charleston
Last updated July 14 2020 at 9:48 PM

North Bluff

7925 Saint Ives Rd · (843) 491-4672
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
logo
Rent Special
Look and Lease Special Ask us how to receive $25 off one Application Fee Ask abour Preferred Employer program!
Location

7925 Saint Ives Rd, North Charleston, SC 29406

Price and availability

VERIFIED 2 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 10-A · Avail. Jul 23

$999

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 820 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit 17-E · Avail. Aug 20

$1,079

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1008 sqft

Unit 04-B · Avail. Aug 20

$1,079

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1008 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from North Bluff.

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
extra storage
fireplace
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
playground
pool
bbq/grill
internet access
tennis court
volleyball court
cats allowed
dogs allowed
parking
pet friendly
e-payments
online portal
Discover the Darby Difference at North Bluff Apartments where conveniently located, spacious living awaits you at this North Charleston community. North Bluff offers one, two and three bedroom apartments and a great set of amenities.

To give you a bit of the image of North Bluff, Imagine a woodsy setting lush with trees and flowering shrubbery. Picture living in the midst of a great area in Charleston - North Charleston, in the physical center of everything where I-26, I-526, shopping, dining and entertainment are only minutes away! Then assure yourself of excellent, award-winning management and maintenance, where you will be treated as a focus - never an interruption. Now you are relaxing at the pool (surfing the web on the pool-side WiFi), working up your enthusiasm in the fabulous (newly expanded and renovated) Exercise Center, or engaging in a challenging game on either the Tennis Courts or the Sand Volleyball court. Play time on the Tot Lot, enjoying a great book in Hammock Park, or grilling pool-side are also all great options at North Bluff!

Make your new home with us at North Bluff and Discover the Quality, Value, Relationships and Trust that await you!

Contact us today to check apartment availability!

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 6, 9, 12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $45 Per Applicant
Deposit: $150-$750
Move-in Fees: Inspection fee: $75, Key fob fee: $25
Pets Allowed: birds, cats, dogs, fish, lizards
fee: 1 pet: $300, 2 pets: $500, 3 pets: $700
limit: 3
restrictions: 60 lbs, aggressive breed
Parking Details: Open lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does North Bluff have any available units?
North Bluff has 3 units available starting at $999 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in North Charleston, SC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly North Charleston Rent Report.
What amenities does North Bluff have?
Some of North Bluff's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is North Bluff currently offering any rent specials?
North Bluff is offering the following rent specials: Look and Lease Special Ask us how to receive $25 off one Application Fee Ask abour Preferred Employer program!
Is North Bluff pet-friendly?
Yes, North Bluff is pet friendly.
Does North Bluff offer parking?
Yes, North Bluff offers parking.
Does North Bluff have units with washers and dryers?
No, North Bluff does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does North Bluff have a pool?
Yes, North Bluff has a pool.
Does North Bluff have accessible units?
No, North Bluff does not have accessible units.
Does North Bluff have units with dishwashers?
No, North Bluff does not have units with dishwashers.
