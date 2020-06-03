All apartments in North Charleston
5044 Carrington Ct

5044 Carrington Court · (843) 209-5143
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

5044 Carrington Court, North Charleston, SC 29485

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rentalutions

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. Jul 1

$3,590

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1250 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
carport
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
furnished
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
carport
parking
bbq/grill
internet access
$3,590-$4,690/month.
Fully Furnished
Utilities Included.
Privacy fence (great for pups).

All of Charleston Corporate Housing, LLC apartments & homes are fully furnished and include utilities.

***Washers and Dryers Included in every property!***

Rate varies based on length of stay, furniture package, utilities package, extra services, and more.

All utilities are included and already turned on.

This is a great house for families, crews, business travelers, snowbirds, and more. Located on a very quiet double ended cul-de-sac inside a golf course community.

House is located in a quiet golf course community in Summerville, SC, and on a quiet road.

3 bed (can fit up to 4 full size beds. 2 beds can be added to master bedroom.)
Fenced yard
Screen porch
Outdoor BBQ Grill
Washer and Dryer
Shops and Restaurants close by.

Rate includes:

Monthly Rent, Furniture, Utilities, Appliances, and more.

Utilities Included:

Power
Cable
Internet
Water
Sewer
Trash Pick-up
Lawn Care

Washer & Dryer

Living Room Furniture

Bedroom(s) Furniture

Bathroom Fixtures

Cookware

Kitchenware

Home Decor

TV

Wireless Router

Extra Bedding

Extra Lenin

Extra Towels

Extra Wash Clothes

Kitchen Starter Pack

Bathroom Starter Pack

And more....

Call Charleston Corporate Housing at 843-209-5143 or apply online at www.CharlestonCorporateHousing.com.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Parking Details: Covered lot.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5044 Carrington Ct have any available units?
5044 Carrington Ct has a unit available for $3,590 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in North Charleston, SC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly North Charleston Rent Report.
What amenities does 5044 Carrington Ct have?
Some of 5044 Carrington Ct's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5044 Carrington Ct currently offering any rent specials?
5044 Carrington Ct isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5044 Carrington Ct pet-friendly?
Yes, 5044 Carrington Ct is pet friendly.
Does 5044 Carrington Ct offer parking?
Yes, 5044 Carrington Ct does offer parking.
Does 5044 Carrington Ct have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5044 Carrington Ct offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5044 Carrington Ct have a pool?
No, 5044 Carrington Ct does not have a pool.
Does 5044 Carrington Ct have accessible units?
No, 5044 Carrington Ct does not have accessible units.
Does 5044 Carrington Ct have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5044 Carrington Ct has units with dishwashers.
