5040 Ballantine Dr

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets w/d hookup Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly accepts section 8 on-site laundry parking garage

This beautiful home is located on a corner lot in the subdivision of Wescott Plantation. Downstairs you will find a living room, dining room, eat-in kitchen, and a bedroom with a full bathroom. From the dining room, you can access the screened-in patio that leads to a fully fenced in backyard. There is a laundry room that can fit a full-size washer and dryer that takes you to the attached two-car garage. Upstairs you will find the spacious master bedroom with a walk-in closet as well as both guest bedrooms. All four bedrooms come with a ceiling fan and lights. Pets ok.



PET POLICY:



Pets negotiable



Non-refundable pet fee: $250 per pet



Monthly pet rent: $25 per month per pet



Pet Screening Application: $20 single pet, $15 each additional pet



STATUS:



Occupied



VIEWING INSTRUCTIONS:



Accepting applications! Property is occupied and will be available to view the first week of August. Applicants will be notified if they meet our basic requirements within 1 business day after all applications in their party have been submitted. All applications for this property will be reviewed and fully processed on July 20th, when the application decision will be made.



APPLICATION INSTRUCTIONS (HOW TO APPLY):



View our qualification requirements at www.charlestonpc.com/applications. Each applicant in your party must complete the online application form and pay the application fee ($60 per person, non-refundable). Application turnaround time 1-2 business days once applications from all prospective tenants are submitted. Applications department does not accept phone calls, please email applications@charlestonpc.com



SECTION 8/HOUSING ASSISTANCE:



We do not participate in the Section 8 Housing Program