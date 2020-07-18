All apartments in North Charleston
5040 Ballantine Dr
5040 Ballantine Dr

5040 Ballantine Dr · (843) 737-6034
Location

5040 Ballantine Dr, North Charleston, SC 29485

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$1,750

4 Bed · 3 Bath · 1920 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accepts section 8
on-site laundry
parking
garage
This beautiful home is located on a corner lot in the subdivision of Wescott Plantation. Downstairs you will find a living room, dining room, eat-in kitchen, and a bedroom with a full bathroom. From the dining room, you can access the screened-in patio that leads to a fully fenced in backyard. There is a laundry room that can fit a full-size washer and dryer that takes you to the attached two-car garage. Upstairs you will find the spacious master bedroom with a walk-in closet as well as both guest bedrooms. All four bedrooms come with a ceiling fan and lights. Pets ok.

PET POLICY:

Pets negotiable

Non-refundable pet fee: $250 per pet

Monthly pet rent: $25 per month per pet

Pet Screening Application: $20 single pet, $15 each additional pet

STATUS:

Occupied

VIEWING INSTRUCTIONS:

Accepting applications! Property is occupied and will be available to view the first week of August. Applicants will be notified if they meet our basic requirements within 1 business day after all applications in their party have been submitted. All applications for this property will be reviewed and fully processed on July 20th, when the application decision will be made.

APPLICATION INSTRUCTIONS (HOW TO APPLY):

View our qualification requirements at www.charlestonpc.com/applications. Each applicant in your party must complete the online application form and pay the application fee ($60 per person, non-refundable). Application turnaround time 1-2 business days once applications from all prospective tenants are submitted. Applications department does not accept phone calls, please email applications@charlestonpc.com

SECTION 8/HOUSING ASSISTANCE:

We do not participate in the Section 8 Housing Program

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5040 Ballantine Dr have any available units?
5040 Ballantine Dr has a unit available for $1,750 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in North Charleston, SC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly North Charleston Rent Report.
What amenities does 5040 Ballantine Dr have?
Some of 5040 Ballantine Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5040 Ballantine Dr currently offering any rent specials?
5040 Ballantine Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5040 Ballantine Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 5040 Ballantine Dr is pet friendly.
Does 5040 Ballantine Dr offer parking?
Yes, 5040 Ballantine Dr offers parking.
Does 5040 Ballantine Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5040 Ballantine Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5040 Ballantine Dr have a pool?
No, 5040 Ballantine Dr does not have a pool.
Does 5040 Ballantine Dr have accessible units?
No, 5040 Ballantine Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 5040 Ballantine Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5040 Ballantine Dr has units with dishwashers.
