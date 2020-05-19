All apartments in North Charleston
4736 Linfield Lane

4736 Linfield Lane · No Longer Available
Location

4736 Linfield Lane, North Charleston, SC 29418

Amenities

on-site laundry
pet friendly
carpet
4736 Linfield Lane (3 bedroom, 1.5 bathroom) - This 3 bedroom, 1.5 bathroom townhome has been painted throughout and had new flooring installed throughout as well. Upon entering the unit, you walk into a small foyer with a coat closet on your left and the family room on your left right past the closet. The family room gets lots of light from the large window. Off of the family room, there is a half bathroom. The kitchen and laundry room as in the rear of the unit. The kitchen is very open and even has room for a small removable island or other piece of furniture to gather around. The laundry room is large and also has a door that leads to the backyard and a large storage area under the stairs. Upstairs, there are 3 bedrooms and 1 full bathroom. All bedrooms have new carpet. Come check out your new home today! Pets negotiable with pet rent and deposit. *NO SHOWINGS UNTIL WEDNESDAY, APRIL 22ND*

(RLNE5719356)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4736 Linfield Lane have any available units?
4736 Linfield Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in North Charleston, SC.
How much is rent in North Charleston, SC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly North Charleston Rent Report.
Is 4736 Linfield Lane currently offering any rent specials?
4736 Linfield Lane isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4736 Linfield Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 4736 Linfield Lane is pet friendly.
Does 4736 Linfield Lane offer parking?
No, 4736 Linfield Lane does not offer parking.
Does 4736 Linfield Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4736 Linfield Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4736 Linfield Lane have a pool?
No, 4736 Linfield Lane does not have a pool.
Does 4736 Linfield Lane have accessible units?
No, 4736 Linfield Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 4736 Linfield Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 4736 Linfield Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4736 Linfield Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 4736 Linfield Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
