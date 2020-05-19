Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry

4736 Linfield Lane (3 bedroom, 1.5 bathroom) - This 3 bedroom, 1.5 bathroom townhome has been painted throughout and had new flooring installed throughout as well. Upon entering the unit, you walk into a small foyer with a coat closet on your left and the family room on your left right past the closet. The family room gets lots of light from the large window. Off of the family room, there is a half bathroom. The kitchen and laundry room as in the rear of the unit. The kitchen is very open and even has room for a small removable island or other piece of furniture to gather around. The laundry room is large and also has a door that leads to the backyard and a large storage area under the stairs. Upstairs, there are 3 bedrooms and 1 full bathroom. All bedrooms have new carpet. Come check out your new home today! Pets negotiable with pet rent and deposit. *NO SHOWINGS UNTIL WEDNESDAY, APRIL 22ND*



