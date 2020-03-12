Amenities

in unit laundry pet friendly walk in closets furnished

Unit Amenities furnished in unit laundry walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

337 W. Coleman Blvd Apt E Available 08/01/20 AMAZING CANNOT MISS OPPORTUNITY - AMAZING CANNOT MISS OPPORTUNITY to live within walking distance to Shem creek, local shopping, restaurants, downtown, beautiful beaches and more. This condo comes FULLY FURNISHED, including washer/dryer, and has access to a 5x8 storage unit behind the building for additional items you may need to store but need quick access to. This well appointed two bedroom/two private bathroom condo is move in ready complete with a galley kitchen with a pass through counter and pantry for additional space. The walk in closets, outdoor landscaping, plantation shutters and beautiful floors throughout the condo make it feel like home. Come see it today to make your turnkey living a reality.



(RLNE4329438)