Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:13 PM

337 W. Coleman Blvd Apt E

337 West Coleman Boulevard · (843) 225-2990
Location

337 West Coleman Boulevard, Mount Pleasant, SC 29464

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 337 W. Coleman Blvd Apt E · Avail. Aug 1

$1,700

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 905 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
walk in closets
furnished
Unit Amenities
furnished
in unit laundry
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
337 W. Coleman Blvd Apt E Available 08/01/20 AMAZING CANNOT MISS OPPORTUNITY - AMAZING CANNOT MISS OPPORTUNITY to live within walking distance to Shem creek, local shopping, restaurants, downtown, beautiful beaches and more. This condo comes FULLY FURNISHED, including washer/dryer, and has access to a 5x8 storage unit behind the building for additional items you may need to store but need quick access to. This well appointed two bedroom/two private bathroom condo is move in ready complete with a galley kitchen with a pass through counter and pantry for additional space. The walk in closets, outdoor landscaping, plantation shutters and beautiful floors throughout the condo make it feel like home. Come see it today to make your turnkey living a reality.

(RLNE4329438)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 337 W. Coleman Blvd Apt E have any available units?
337 W. Coleman Blvd Apt E has a unit available for $1,700 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 337 W. Coleman Blvd Apt E have?
Some of 337 W. Coleman Blvd Apt E's amenities include in unit laundry, pet friendly, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 337 W. Coleman Blvd Apt E currently offering any rent specials?
337 W. Coleman Blvd Apt E isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 337 W. Coleman Blvd Apt E pet-friendly?
Yes, 337 W. Coleman Blvd Apt E is pet friendly.
Does 337 W. Coleman Blvd Apt E offer parking?
No, 337 W. Coleman Blvd Apt E does not offer parking.
Does 337 W. Coleman Blvd Apt E have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 337 W. Coleman Blvd Apt E offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 337 W. Coleman Blvd Apt E have a pool?
No, 337 W. Coleman Blvd Apt E does not have a pool.
Does 337 W. Coleman Blvd Apt E have accessible units?
No, 337 W. Coleman Blvd Apt E does not have accessible units.
Does 337 W. Coleman Blvd Apt E have units with dishwashers?
No, 337 W. Coleman Blvd Apt E does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 337 W. Coleman Blvd Apt E have units with air conditioning?
No, 337 W. Coleman Blvd Apt E does not have units with air conditioning.
