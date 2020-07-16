All apartments in Lexington County
Last updated July 16 2020 at 2:50 PM

252 Ripley Station Road

252 Ripley Station Road · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

252 Ripley Station Road, Lexington County, SC 29212

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
SPECIAL! • Receive your 1st FULL MONTH rent free if leased and moved in before July 31st. Must be a 12 month lease or longer
Make this house your home today!

This home is professionally managed by Conrex Property Management. Schedule a showing at your convenience with our self-showing feature. We are a pet-friendly company with no breed restrictions or weight limits.

Conrex is committed to compliance with Fair Housing laws. Applicants must meet our financial and background criteria. Visit our website to learn more about our rental criteria and our application process.

Your security matters to us, avoid a rental scam. Conrex does not advertise on Craigslist, Social Serve or Let Go. Conrex would never ask you to wire money or take the key after your showing to move-in.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 252 Ripley Station Road have any available units?
252 Ripley Station Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lexington County, SC.
Is 252 Ripley Station Road currently offering any rent specials?
252 Ripley Station Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 252 Ripley Station Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 252 Ripley Station Road is pet friendly.
Does 252 Ripley Station Road offer parking?
No, 252 Ripley Station Road does not offer parking.
Does 252 Ripley Station Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 252 Ripley Station Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 252 Ripley Station Road have a pool?
No, 252 Ripley Station Road does not have a pool.
Does 252 Ripley Station Road have accessible units?
No, 252 Ripley Station Road does not have accessible units.
Does 252 Ripley Station Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 252 Ripley Station Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 252 Ripley Station Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 252 Ripley Station Road does not have units with air conditioning.
