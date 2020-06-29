924 Gabriel Jon Place

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors ice maker oven patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse gym parking playground pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage guest suite media room pet friendly

Welcome to The Retreat at Rayfield. This Gorgeous Home Is Only One Year Old & Is Ready For You! The First Floor Features Hardwood Floors, Heavy Moldings, 9’ Ceilings, An Office w/ French Doors, Formal Dining Room, Butlers Pantry, Gourmet Kitchen w/ Stainless Steel Appliances Including Convection Oven, Granite Counter Top, Large Island, & Upgraded Lighting, Great Room w/ Gas Log Fireplace & Tons of Natural Light, As Well As A Private Guest Suite, Complete w/ Full Bath. Upstairs, You Will Find The Spacious Master Suite w/ Huge Walk-In Closet, Master Bath Featuring His & Hers Separate Vanities, Garden Tub, & Separate Shower, Two Additional Bedrooms, Two Additional Full Bathrooms, & A Large Bonus Room Perfect For Second Living Area, Home Office, Home Theater Room, or Play Area! Outside, You Will Notice The Two Car Attached Garage & Covered Patio. Community Features Include Clubhouse, Fitness Center, Pool, & Playground. No Smoking or Pets Allowed. Available For Immediate Occupancy.