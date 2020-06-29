All apartments in Lancaster County
924 Gabriel Jon Place
Last updated August 9 2019 at 3:20 AM

924 Gabriel Jon Place

924 Gabriel Jon Pl · No Longer Available
Location

924 Gabriel Jon Pl, Lancaster County, SC 29707

Amenities

Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
ice maker
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
parking
playground
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
guest suite
media room
pet friendly
Welcome to The Retreat at Rayfield. This Gorgeous Home Is Only One Year Old & Is Ready For You! The First Floor Features Hardwood Floors, Heavy Moldings, 9’ Ceilings, An Office w/ French Doors, Formal Dining Room, Butlers Pantry, Gourmet Kitchen w/ Stainless Steel Appliances Including Convection Oven, Granite Counter Top, Large Island, & Upgraded Lighting, Great Room w/ Gas Log Fireplace & Tons of Natural Light, As Well As A Private Guest Suite, Complete w/ Full Bath. Upstairs, You Will Find The Spacious Master Suite w/ Huge Walk-In Closet, Master Bath Featuring His & Hers Separate Vanities, Garden Tub, & Separate Shower, Two Additional Bedrooms, Two Additional Full Bathrooms, & A Large Bonus Room Perfect For Second Living Area, Home Office, Home Theater Room, or Play Area! Outside, You Will Notice The Two Car Attached Garage & Covered Patio. Community Features Include Clubhouse, Fitness Center, Pool, & Playground. No Smoking or Pets Allowed. Available For Immediate Occupancy.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 924 Gabriel Jon Place have any available units?
924 Gabriel Jon Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lancaster County, SC.
What amenities does 924 Gabriel Jon Place have?
Some of 924 Gabriel Jon Place's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 924 Gabriel Jon Place currently offering any rent specials?
924 Gabriel Jon Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 924 Gabriel Jon Place pet-friendly?
Yes, 924 Gabriel Jon Place is pet friendly.
Does 924 Gabriel Jon Place offer parking?
Yes, 924 Gabriel Jon Place offers parking.
Does 924 Gabriel Jon Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 924 Gabriel Jon Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 924 Gabriel Jon Place have a pool?
Yes, 924 Gabriel Jon Place has a pool.
Does 924 Gabriel Jon Place have accessible units?
No, 924 Gabriel Jon Place does not have accessible units.
Does 924 Gabriel Jon Place have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 924 Gabriel Jon Place has units with dishwashers.
Does 924 Gabriel Jon Place have units with air conditioning?
No, 924 Gabriel Jon Place does not have units with air conditioning.
