924 Gabriel Jon Place

Amenities
Welcome to The Retreat at Rayfield. This Gorgeous Home Is Only One Year Old & Is Ready For You! The First Floor Features Hardwood Floors, Heavy Moldings, 9’ Ceilings, An Office w/ French Doors, Formal Dining Room, Butlers Pantry, Gourmet Kitchen w/ Stainless Steel Appliances Including Convection Oven, Granite Counter Top, Large Island, & Upgraded Lighting, Great Room w/ Gas Log Fireplace & Tons of Natural Light, As Well As A Private Guest Suite, Complete w/ Full Bath. Upstairs, You Will Find The Spacious Master Suite w/ Huge Walk-In Closet, Master Bath Featuring His & Hers Separate Vanities, Garden Tub, & Separate Shower, Two Additional Bedrooms, Two Additional Full Bathrooms, & A Large Bonus Room Perfect For Second Living Area, Home Office, Home Theater Room, or Play Area! Outside, You Will Notice The Two Car Attached Garage & Covered Patio. Community Features Include Clubhouse, Fitness Center, Pool, & Playground. No Smoking or Pets Allowed. Available For Immediate Occupancy.