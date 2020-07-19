All apartments in Lancaster County
7029 Broughton Ln
Last updated April 28 2020 at 7:44 AM

7029 Broughton Ln

7029 Broughton Lane · No Longer Available
Location

7029 Broughton Lane, Lancaster County, SC 29707

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
granite counters
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
pool
Hardly lived in Ballantyne townhome located in Indian Land about 3 minutes to Carolina Place Mall. 3 bedrooms and 2.5 baths along with an office or study downstairs. 2 parking spaces right in front of this unit. Really nice open plan downstairs with huge kitchen and granite tops, breakfast area and large great room. Private patio out back. Master bedroom up with 2 secondary bedrooms and 2 full baths. Close to lots of shopping and restaurants. Minutes to I77 and 485.

Video Tour Link: https://youtu.be/Fqukazzn1dU

Pets must be approved by the owner. Applicants may apply at www.CarolinaUnitedRealty.com. Click "Available Rentals", click on the property and "Apply Online". $50 application fee required per adult. There is a one-time non-refundable admin fee of $100 due with security deposit (after approval). As-is, no known issues. Tenant-occupied properties require 24 hr showing notice. Property will be cleaned before move-in. Agents: check with your applicant before calling office for application status.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7029 Broughton Ln have any available units?
7029 Broughton Ln doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lancaster County, SC.
What amenities does 7029 Broughton Ln have?
Some of 7029 Broughton Ln's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7029 Broughton Ln currently offering any rent specials?
7029 Broughton Ln is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7029 Broughton Ln pet-friendly?
Yes, 7029 Broughton Ln is pet friendly.
Does 7029 Broughton Ln offer parking?
Yes, 7029 Broughton Ln offers parking.
Does 7029 Broughton Ln have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7029 Broughton Ln does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7029 Broughton Ln have a pool?
Yes, 7029 Broughton Ln has a pool.
Does 7029 Broughton Ln have accessible units?
No, 7029 Broughton Ln does not have accessible units.
Does 7029 Broughton Ln have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7029 Broughton Ln has units with dishwashers.
Does 7029 Broughton Ln have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 7029 Broughton Ln has units with air conditioning.
