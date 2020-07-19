7029 Broughton Ln

Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony granite counters garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal granite counters microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking pool

Hardly lived in Ballantyne townhome located in Indian Land about 3 minutes to Carolina Place Mall. 3 bedrooms and 2.5 baths along with an office or study downstairs. 2 parking spaces right in front of this unit. Really nice open plan downstairs with huge kitchen and granite tops, breakfast area and large great room. Private patio out back. Master bedroom up with 2 secondary bedrooms and 2 full baths. Close to lots of shopping and restaurants. Minutes to I77 and 485.



Video Tour Link: https://youtu.be/Fqukazzn1dU



Pets must be approved by the owner. Applicants may apply at www.CarolinaUnitedRealty.com. Click "Available Rentals", click on the property and "Apply Online". $50 application fee required per adult. There is a one-time non-refundable admin fee of $100 due with security deposit (after approval). As-is, no known issues. Tenant-occupied properties require 24 hr showing notice. Property will be cleaned before move-in. Agents: check with your applicant before calling office for application status.