1439 Jasper Ridge Drive

Exclusively offered by MUSE REALTY, LLC - Cute Townhome Located in Brookchase Subdivision in Indian Land, SC off of Hwy 521, Very Close to the Ballantyne/Charlotte Area and Pineville Area. Close to Lots of Local Shopping and Restaurants. 3 Bedrooms (Master on 2nd Level), 2 Bathrooms, Living Room & Dining Room Area, Kitchen with Range, Refrigerator, Dishwasher & Microwave. Laundry Room with Washer and Dryer. Patio. ***1/2 Off First Month's Rent***

No Smoking/No Vaping. Maximum Occupants 4. Call Owner for All Pet Permission.



(RLNE5301599)