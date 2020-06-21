All apartments in Lake Wylie
622 Springhouse Place

622 Springhouse Pl · (704) 741-3663
Location

622 Springhouse Pl, Lake Wylie, SC 29710
Autumn Cove

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$1,985

4 Bed · 3 Bath · 2240 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Make yourself at home at this charming 4 bedroom 3 bathroom home located in (city/neighborhood)! This spacious home features an (updated,) welcoming kitchen that opens to the bright and spacious living room. Enjoy a morning coffee or end the day relaxing on the back patio. Don't miss this opportunity to make this home yours. Contact our leasing agent for more information! This home is professionally managed by Pathlight Property Management, the exclusive property manager for Home Partners of America, offering excellent customer service, 24/7 emergency maintenance service, online application and payments, and pet-friendly options. HOA occupancy restrictions may apply. ALERT: If you see an ad for this home on Craigslist, please notify our office. We do not advertise any of our homes on Craigslist and it is likely fraud.
We care about your health and safety as well as the community during the COVID-19 crisis. Even when using a self-showing option, please comply with all local directives and orders aimed at reducing exposure. When touring any home, please take necessary precautions with frequently touched surfaces and objects (for example, counters, light switches, doorknobs and cabinet handles) to help reduce the potential spread of covid-19, per measures recommended at www.cdc.gov.

Professionally managed by Pathlight Property Management, the exclusive property manager for Home Partners of America, offering excellent customer service, 24/7 emergency maintenance service, online application and payments, and pet-friendly options. HOA occupancy restrictions may apply.

The information contained herein has been obtained through sources deemed reliable but cannaot be guaranteed as to its accuracy. Any information of special interest should be verified with Pathliaght Property Management.

**ALERT: If you see an ad for this home on Craigslist, please notify our office. We do not advertise any of our homes on Craigslist and it is likely fraud.**
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 622 Springhouse Place have any available units?
622 Springhouse Place has a unit available for $1,985 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 622 Springhouse Place have?
Some of 622 Springhouse Place's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and 24hr maintenance. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 622 Springhouse Place currently offering any rent specials?
622 Springhouse Place isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 622 Springhouse Place pet-friendly?
Yes, 622 Springhouse Place is pet friendly.
Does 622 Springhouse Place offer parking?
No, 622 Springhouse Place does not offer parking.
Does 622 Springhouse Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 622 Springhouse Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 622 Springhouse Place have a pool?
No, 622 Springhouse Place does not have a pool.
Does 622 Springhouse Place have accessible units?
No, 622 Springhouse Place does not have accessible units.
Does 622 Springhouse Place have units with dishwashers?
No, 622 Springhouse Place does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 622 Springhouse Place have units with air conditioning?
No, 622 Springhouse Place does not have units with air conditioning.
