Last updated September 30 2019 at 9:15 PM

144 Misty Woods Drive

Location

144 Misty Woods Drive, Lake Wylie, SC 29710

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
bathtub
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
playground
24hr maintenance
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Canoe/kayak access to the lake from the neighborhood! Beautiful Lake Wylie, SC home offers 3 BRs + LOFT, 2.5 baths and over 2300 s.f. Stunning hardwood floors grace the main living areas. Kitchen boast beautiful granite counter tops, a long center island and stainless steel appliances. Formal dining room upon entry makes a statement with coffered ceilings, and the spacious great room is open to the kitchen and breakfast area. Step out to a covered rear porch and a back yard with mature trees. All BRs are upstairs. Master BR has vaulted ceiling and a huge walk-in closet; master bath offers dual sink vanity and separate walk-in shower and garden tub. The loft makes a great den or play area. Lake Forest subdivision features two playgrounds. Conveniently located off 49.

Professionally managed by Pathlight Property Management, the exclusive property manager for Home Partners of America, offering excellent customer service, 24/7 emergency maintenance service, online application and payments, and pet-friendly options. HOA occupancy restrictions may apply.

The information contained herein has been obtained through sources deemed reliable but cannot be guaranteed as to its accuracy. Any information of special interest should be verified with Pathlight Property Management.

**ALERT: If you see an ad for this home on Craigslist, please notify our office. We do not advertise any of our homes on Craigslist and it is likely fraud.**
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 144 Misty Woods Drive have any available units?
144 Misty Woods Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lake Wylie, SC.
What amenities does 144 Misty Woods Drive have?
Some of 144 Misty Woods Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 144 Misty Woods Drive currently offering any rent specials?
144 Misty Woods Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 144 Misty Woods Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 144 Misty Woods Drive is pet friendly.
Does 144 Misty Woods Drive offer parking?
No, 144 Misty Woods Drive does not offer parking.
Does 144 Misty Woods Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 144 Misty Woods Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 144 Misty Woods Drive have a pool?
No, 144 Misty Woods Drive does not have a pool.
Does 144 Misty Woods Drive have accessible units?
No, 144 Misty Woods Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 144 Misty Woods Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 144 Misty Woods Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 144 Misty Woods Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 144 Misty Woods Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
