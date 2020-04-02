144 Misty Woods Drive

Amenities

Canoe/kayak access to the lake from the neighborhood! Beautiful Lake Wylie, SC home offers 3 BRs + LOFT, 2.5 baths and over 2300 s.f. Stunning hardwood floors grace the main living areas. Kitchen boast beautiful granite counter tops, a long center island and stainless steel appliances. Formal dining room upon entry makes a statement with coffered ceilings, and the spacious great room is open to the kitchen and breakfast area. Step out to a covered rear porch and a back yard with mature trees. All BRs are upstairs. Master BR has vaulted ceiling and a huge walk-in closet; master bath offers dual sink vanity and separate walk-in shower and garden tub. The loft makes a great den or play area. Lake Forest subdivision features two playgrounds. Conveniently located off 49.



