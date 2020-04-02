75 Wood Hollow Circle

Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave oven patio / balcony range walk in closets w/d hookup stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking garage internet access

**PLEASE DO NOT DISTURB CURRENT RESIDENTS** **AVAILABILITY DATE IS TENTATIVE ON CURRENT TENANTS' MOVE OUT INSPECTION** Estimated Availability Date: August 1st, 2020 Recently built 5 Bedroom 3 Bathroom home in Woodland Ridge community! Located within award winning school district! Easy access to main interstates, and very convenient to Downtown Greenville, Greer, Spartanburg, BMW, GSP airport and Michelin! Enjoy the grand entrance as you enter the front doors and are welcomed by high ceilings in the foyer and beautiful hardwood floors. Great open floor plan. First floor features a living room with fireplace, a formal dining room with coffered ceilings, and a large kitchen area! Kitchen features beautiful granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, and a beautiful center island. Laundry room is located on the first floor as well. One bedroom and a full bath are located on the main level, perfect for hosting guests. On the second floor you will find all additional bedrooms. Large Master Suite with trey ceilings and a walk-in closet. Master bathroom features a double sink vanity, a shower, and large garden tub. Exterior features a nice 2 car garage, a covered front patio, and a back patio. Smoking Policy: NO SMOKING or VAPING Inside the Property Pet Stipulations: Pets Negotiable. Owner has to approve. Air Conditioning: Central Electric Air Heating Type: Gas Heat Water Heater Type: Gas Appliances: Double Oven, Gas Stove, Microwave, Dishwasher Water Company: Greer CPW Electric Company: Greer CPW Gas Company: Greer CPW Cable/Internet: Charter, ATT, Direct TV (DO NOT ATTACH DISH ON THE ROOF OR BUILDING) Washer/Dryer Connections: Yes Elementary School: Woodland Elementary Middle School: Riverside Middle High School: Riverside High