All apartments in Greer
Find more places like 75 Wood Hollow Circle.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Greer, SC
/
75 Wood Hollow Circle
Last updated June 17 2020 at 5:30 AM

75 Wood Hollow Circle

75 Wood Hollow Circle · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Greer
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

75 Wood Hollow Circle, Greer, SC 29650

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
w/d hookup
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
garage
internet access
**PLEASE DO NOT DISTURB CURRENT RESIDENTS** **AVAILABILITY DATE IS TENTATIVE ON CURRENT TENANTS' MOVE OUT INSPECTION** Estimated Availability Date: August 1st, 2020 Recently built 5 Bedroom 3 Bathroom home in Woodland Ridge community! Located within award winning school district! Easy access to main interstates, and very convenient to Downtown Greenville, Greer, Spartanburg, BMW, GSP airport and Michelin! Enjoy the grand entrance as you enter the front doors and are welcomed by high ceilings in the foyer and beautiful hardwood floors. Great open floor plan. First floor features a living room with fireplace, a formal dining room with coffered ceilings, and a large kitchen area! Kitchen features beautiful granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, and a beautiful center island. Laundry room is located on the first floor as well. One bedroom and a full bath are located on the main level, perfect for hosting guests. On the second floor you will find all additional bedrooms. Large Master Suite with trey ceilings and a walk-in closet. Master bathroom features a double sink vanity, a shower, and large garden tub. Exterior features a nice 2 car garage, a covered front patio, and a back patio. Smoking Policy: NO SMOKING or VAPING Inside the Property Pet Stipulations: Pets Negotiable. Owner has to approve. Air Conditioning: Central Electric Air Heating Type: Gas Heat Water Heater Type: Gas Appliances: Double Oven, Gas Stove, Microwave, Dishwasher Water Company: Greer CPW Electric Company: Greer CPW Gas Company: Greer CPW Cable/Internet: Charter, ATT, Direct TV (DO NOT ATTACH DISH ON THE ROOF OR BUILDING) Washer/Dryer Connections: Yes Elementary School: Woodland Elementary Middle School: Riverside Middle High School: Riverside High

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 75 Wood Hollow Circle have any available units?
75 Wood Hollow Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Greer, SC.
What amenities does 75 Wood Hollow Circle have?
Some of 75 Wood Hollow Circle's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 75 Wood Hollow Circle currently offering any rent specials?
75 Wood Hollow Circle isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 75 Wood Hollow Circle pet-friendly?
Yes, 75 Wood Hollow Circle is pet friendly.
Does 75 Wood Hollow Circle offer parking?
Yes, 75 Wood Hollow Circle does offer parking.
Does 75 Wood Hollow Circle have units with washers and dryers?
No, 75 Wood Hollow Circle does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 75 Wood Hollow Circle have a pool?
No, 75 Wood Hollow Circle does not have a pool.
Does 75 Wood Hollow Circle have accessible units?
No, 75 Wood Hollow Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 75 Wood Hollow Circle have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 75 Wood Hollow Circle has units with dishwashers.
Does 75 Wood Hollow Circle have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 75 Wood Hollow Circle has units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Redwood Greer Abner Creek Road
505 Everhope Avenue
Greer, SC 29651
Thornblade Park
100 Mary Rose Ln
Greer, SC 29650
Crescent Park Commons
1200 Crescent Park Lane
Greer, SC 29650
Redwood Greer Ashburton Drive
2 Ashburton Drive
Greer, SC 29650
Crescent Park Commons
1200 Crescent Park Lane
Greer, SC 29650
Residences at Century Park
3000 Daventry Cir
Greer, SC 29650
Polos at Hudson Corners
2211 Hudson Rd
Greer, SC 29650

Similar Pages

Greer 1 BedroomsGreer 2 Bedrooms
Greer 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsGreer Dog Friendly Apartments
Greer Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Greenville, SCAsheville, NCSpartanburg, SCSimpsonville, SCMauldin, SCTaylors, SCAnderson, SCGreenwood, SCEasley, SCBoiling Springs, SCPowdersville, SC
Duncan, SCCentral, SCWeaverville, NCBerea, SCEtowah, NCGantt, SCGaffney, SCRoyal Pines, NCHendersonville, NCTravelers Rest, SCDunean, SC
Five Forks, SCClemson, SCSlater-Marietta, SCParker, SCWelcome, SCBlack Mountain, NCSwannanoa, NCShelby, NCSans Souci, SCWade Hampton, SC

Apartments Near Colleges

Clemson UniversitySpartanburg Community College
Wofford CollegeFurman
Greenville Technical College