707 Poplar Drive

Poplar Place is located 5 minutes from downtown Greer. Great dining and shopping just a hop, skip, and jump away!



On site we have a community pool and clubhouse!



Unit 2208 is a 3 bed 2 bath unit located on the second floor. This unit has been completely remodeled!!! Carpet in the bedrooms and linoleum in all other areas. Appliances included are refrigerator, electric stove, and a dishwasher. Every unit also has washer and dryer hookups!



Tenant is responsible for power in their name through CPW Greer but your water is INCLUDED!



Don't wait to set up a showing, as this unit will not last long!



Approval is based on an overall review of the credit, evictions and background check.



Applicants must gross 3 x the rental amount, owe no utility companies or other property management companies, and have no felonies listed on the criminal background check to be approved.



Security deposit amount is a minimum of 1 time the monthly rental amount but is based upon applicant’s credit worthiness at the discretion of Reedy Property Group Management.



Everyone who will be living in the home that is over the age of 18 will need to complete an application.



We will perform a credit check, background check, and eviction check on every applicant.



All applications must be accompanied by 1 month of pay stubs and a copy of the applicant’s drivers license.



Nearby Schools:

Woodland Elementary

Greer Middle

Greer High



Rental Terms: Rent: $925, Application Fee: $40, Security Deposit: $925, Available Now



Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Small dogs allowed

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.