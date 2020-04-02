All apartments in Greer
707 Poplar Drive
Last updated May 19 2020 at 4:00 PM

707 Poplar Drive

707 Poplar Drive · (864) 481-0026
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Greer
2 Bedrooms
Pet Friendly Places
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
Dog Friendly Apartments
Location

707 Poplar Drive, Greer, SC 29651

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

3 Bedrooms

Unit 2208 · Avail. now

$925

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1035 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

w/d hookup
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
pool
clubhouse
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
pool
Poplar Place is located 5 minutes from downtown Greer. Great dining and shopping just a hop, skip, and jump away!

On site we have a community pool and clubhouse!

Unit 2208 is a 3 bed 2 bath unit located on the second floor. This unit has been completely remodeled!!! Carpet in the bedrooms and linoleum in all other areas. Appliances included are refrigerator, electric stove, and a dishwasher. Every unit also has washer and dryer hookups!

Tenant is responsible for power in their name through CPW Greer but your water is INCLUDED!

Don't wait to set up a showing, as this unit will not last long!

Approval is based on an overall review of the credit, evictions and background check.

Applicants must gross 3 x the rental amount, owe no utility companies or other property management companies, and have no felonies listed on the criminal background check to be approved.

Security deposit amount is a minimum of 1 time the monthly rental amount but is based upon applicant’s credit worthiness at the discretion of Reedy Property Group Management.

Everyone who will be living in the home that is over the age of 18 will need to complete an application.

We will perform a credit check, background check, and eviction check on every applicant.

All applications must be accompanied by 1 month of pay stubs and a copy of the applicant’s drivers license.

Nearby Schools:
Woodland Elementary
Greer Middle
Greer High

Please make sure to check all of our available listings at www.reedypropertygroup.com

Rental Terms: Rent: $925, Application Fee: $40, Security Deposit: $925, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Small dogs allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 707 Poplar Drive have any available units?
707 Poplar Drive has a unit available for $925 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 707 Poplar Drive have?
Some of 707 Poplar Drive's amenities include w/d hookup, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 707 Poplar Drive currently offering any rent specials?
707 Poplar Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 707 Poplar Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 707 Poplar Drive is pet friendly.
Does 707 Poplar Drive offer parking?
No, 707 Poplar Drive does not offer parking.
Does 707 Poplar Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 707 Poplar Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 707 Poplar Drive have a pool?
Yes, 707 Poplar Drive has a pool.
Does 707 Poplar Drive have accessible units?
No, 707 Poplar Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 707 Poplar Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 707 Poplar Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 707 Poplar Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 707 Poplar Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
