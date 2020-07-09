All apartments in Greer
Last updated July 2 2020 at 4:22 PM

309 Morgan Street

309 Morgan St · (864) 640-8877
Location

309 Morgan St, Greer, SC 29651

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,450

3 Bed · 3 Bath

Amenities

granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
stainless steel
walk in closets
microwave
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
granite counters
microwave
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Unbelievable opportunity to rent a new home close to everything Downtown Greer SC has to offer including shopping, dining, and parks! Built by local builder, this 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath home was completed in February 2020. Elegant 2 story foyer leads in to the spacious kitchen with granite counter tops and stainless steel appliances! Bar height counter top with exceptional room for bar stools over looks the dining room and great room. Upstairs features all 3 bedrooms, including the master suite which features a deep tray ceiling and private bath with DOUBLE vanity & huge walk in closet. Delightful mini loft area gives that "extra space" which has room for a computer desk. Other amazing features include 9ft ceilings,wide plank laminate hardwood on ENTIRE first floor, and carpet upstairs. Pet friendly for dogs up to 25 lbs. Greenville County Schools - Crestview Elem., Greer Middle & High Schools No smoking/vaping APPLICATION, TERMS, AND FEES APPLICATION FEE: $50 per person anyone 18 or older much apply. To see application requirements please visit https://www.4mpropertymanagement.com/application-process PET SCREENING FEE: Pet screening is required for all pets. Pet screenings are $20 for the first pet and $15 for additional pets, and service/companion animal registration is free. Pets once approved require a $50 per pet acceptance fee, and $25 per pet per month pet rent. Please be sure to check the pet policies for the home and at https://4mpropertymanagement.petscreening.com prior to applying. RENT PAYMENT OPTIONS: All rent payments are required to be made online through the tenant portal. There is no fee for paying rent via the Tenant Portal. In addition, tenants may pay rent at a PayNearMe retail cash location for convenience fee. All payments outside of the holding deposit, and security deposit that are paid with a check, or money order are subject to a $7 payment processing fee. NONREFUNDABLE RESERVATION FEE & REFUNDABLE SECURITY DEPOSIT: 4M Property Management, requires a Non-Refundable Reservation Fee, which is equal to the monthly rent amount, at the time of lease signing. Once the tenant takes possession of the property, $100 of the Non-Refundable Reservation Fee is applied to the Resident Lease Package and the remaining balance of the Non-Refundable Reservation Fee is applied to the Security Deposit, which is refundable after the lease is fulfilled and all occupants vacate the property, subject to any outstanding rent, fees, cleaning, carpet cleaning, and any damages. Please understand that if tenants do not move into the property for any reason, this Non-Refundable Reservation Fee will be forfeited to the owner of the property in exchange for taking the property off of the rental market, regardless of how long this period is. RESIDENT LEASING PACKAGE: As part of your lease agreement $100 of the Non-Refundable Reservation fee will be paid to 4M Property Management to cover the RESIDENT LEASING PACKAGE and the remainder will be converted to your security deposit. The Resident Leasing Package covers Agents cost for application processing, pet screening, lease preparation, security deposit processing, document storage, utility verification, Tenant portal setup, copies of Move In Report and Move Out documentation when requested. SECURITY DEPOSIT REQUIREMENT: Security Deposits are typically equal to 1 month's rental amount less the $100 Lease Package. A times an additional deposit may be required due to perceived risks due to credit, income, rental history, etc., the Landlord reserves the right to require a higher security deposit. TENANT BENEFITS PACKAGE: All rental units are automatically included in the 4M Property Management Tenant Benefits Package and therefore subject to a charge of $30.00 per month, which shall be paid along with the Tenants monthly rent payment. Included in the Tenants Benefits Package: o Self- move in and move out o Heating and air filters provided every 60 days o

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 309 Morgan Street have any available units?
309 Morgan Street has a unit available for $1,450 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 309 Morgan Street have?
Some of 309 Morgan Street's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 309 Morgan Street currently offering any rent specials?
309 Morgan Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 309 Morgan Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 309 Morgan Street is pet friendly.
Does 309 Morgan Street offer parking?
No, 309 Morgan Street does not offer parking.
Does 309 Morgan Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 309 Morgan Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 309 Morgan Street have a pool?
No, 309 Morgan Street does not have a pool.
Does 309 Morgan Street have accessible units?
No, 309 Morgan Street does not have accessible units.
Does 309 Morgan Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 309 Morgan Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 309 Morgan Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 309 Morgan Street does not have units with air conditioning.
