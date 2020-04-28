113 Outback Dr

Amenities
Brand New Townhome in Greer by Meritage Homes! - **Please Note: Alpha will help find a new tenant for the owner, however, the owner will be self-managing the home once a tenant is secured**
This Townhome is designed to be energy-efficient. It includes saving features like: Spray foam insulation in the attic for energy saving • Low E windows for 15% less heating/cooling costs • ENERGY STAR appliances for lower energy costs • CFL/LED lighting for about 75% less energy costs • Fresh-air management system for clean, fresh air circulation • 14 SEER HVAC helps save energy and money • Conditioned attic helps seal out particulates, rodents and noise • PEX plumbing is more resistant to freeze breakage • Minimum Merv 8 filtration helps minimize indoor particulates CFL/Led energy efficient light bulbs. This Townhome is also convenient to everything - GSP Airport, BMW, Michelin, Shops and Restaurants. It comes with a 2 Car garage and back patio.
Call us to schedule a showing or email us at alphapropertymanagement@gmail.com
Smoking Policy: NO SMOKING or VAPING Inside the Property
Pet Stipulations: Pets Allowed. Owner Has to Approve. Pet Fees Apply.
Air Conditioning: Central Electric Air
Heating Type: Central Gas Heat
Water Heater Type: Electric
Appliances: Refrigerator, Stove, Dishwasher, Microwave, Disposal, Washer/Dryer
Water Company: Greer CPW
Electric Company: Greer CPW
Gas Company: Greer CPW
Trash Company: Greer City
Cable/ Internet: Charter, Direct TV (DO NOT ATTACH DISH ON THE ROOF OR BUILDING)
Elementary School: Taylors Elementary
Middle School: Greer High
High School: Greer High
(RLNE5730306)