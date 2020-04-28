All apartments in Greer
Home
/
Greer, SC
/
113 Outback Dr
Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:02 AM

113 Outback Dr

113 Outback Dr · (864) 335-8683
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

113 Outback Dr, Greer, SC 29650

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 113 Outback Dr · Avail. now

$1,350

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1800 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
internet access
Brand New Townhome in Greer by Meritage Homes! - **Please Note: Alpha will help find a new tenant for the owner, however, the owner will be self-managing the home once a tenant is secured**

This Townhome is designed to be energy-efficient. It includes saving features like: Spray foam insulation in the attic for energy saving • Low E windows for 15% less heating/cooling costs • ENERGY STAR appliances for lower energy costs • CFL/LED lighting for about 75% less energy costs • Fresh-air management system for clean, fresh air circulation • 14 SEER HVAC helps save energy and money • Conditioned attic helps seal out particulates, rodents and noise • PEX plumbing is more resistant to freeze breakage • Minimum Merv 8 filtration helps minimize indoor particulates CFL/Led energy efficient light bulbs. This Townhome is also convenient to everything - GSP Airport, BMW, Michelin, Shops and Restaurants. It comes with a 2 Car garage and back patio.

Call us to schedule a showing or email us at alphapropertymanagement@gmail.com

Smoking Policy: NO SMOKING or VAPING Inside the Property
Pet Stipulations: Pets Allowed. Owner Has to Approve. Pet Fees Apply.
Air Conditioning: Central Electric Air
Heating Type: Central Gas Heat
Water Heater Type: Electric
Appliances: Refrigerator, Stove, Dishwasher, Microwave, Disposal, Washer/Dryer
Water Company: Greer CPW
Electric Company: Greer CPW
Gas Company: Greer CPW
Trash Company: Greer City
Cable/ Internet: Charter, Direct TV (DO NOT ATTACH DISH ON THE ROOF OR BUILDING)
Elementary School: Taylors Elementary
Middle School: Greer High
High School: Greer High

(RLNE5730306)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

