113 Outback Dr

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage internet access

Brand New Townhome in Greer by Meritage Homes! - **Please Note: Alpha will help find a new tenant for the owner, however, the owner will be self-managing the home once a tenant is secured**



This Townhome is designed to be energy-efficient. It includes saving features like: Spray foam insulation in the attic for energy saving • Low E windows for 15% less heating/cooling costs • ENERGY STAR appliances for lower energy costs • CFL/LED lighting for about 75% less energy costs • Fresh-air management system for clean, fresh air circulation • 14 SEER HVAC helps save energy and money • Conditioned attic helps seal out particulates, rodents and noise • PEX plumbing is more resistant to freeze breakage • Minimum Merv 8 filtration helps minimize indoor particulates CFL/Led energy efficient light bulbs. This Townhome is also convenient to everything - GSP Airport, BMW, Michelin, Shops and Restaurants. It comes with a 2 Car garage and back patio.



Call us to schedule a showing or email us at alphapropertymanagement@gmail.com



Smoking Policy: NO SMOKING or VAPING Inside the Property

Pet Stipulations: Pets Allowed. Owner Has to Approve. Pet Fees Apply.

Air Conditioning: Central Electric Air

Heating Type: Central Gas Heat

Water Heater Type: Electric

Appliances: Refrigerator, Stove, Dishwasher, Microwave, Disposal, Washer/Dryer

Water Company: Greer CPW

Electric Company: Greer CPW

Gas Company: Greer CPW

Trash Company: Greer City

Cable/ Internet: Charter, Direct TV (DO NOT ATTACH DISH ON THE ROOF OR BUILDING)

Elementary School: Taylors Elementary

Middle School: Greer High

High School: Greer High



(RLNE5730306)