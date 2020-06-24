All apartments in Greenville
Last updated July 13 2020 at 6:11 PM

Edgemont Apartments

151 Mitchell Rd · (864) 375-6449
Location

151 Mitchell Rd, Greenville, SC 29650

Price and availability

VERIFIED 1 hour AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit K1 · Avail. now

$815

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 906 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Edgemont Apartments.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
recently renovated
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
w/d hookup
carpet
ceiling fan
extra storage
garbage disposal
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
basketball court
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
parking
gym
on-site laundry
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
bbq/grill
business center
car wash area
cc payments
clubhouse
coffee bar
dog park
e-payments
internet access
media room
package receiving
Edgemont Apartments is an established apartment community located in the expanding city of Greenville, South Carolina. Nestled just off of Mitchell Road, Edgemont features gorgeous newly renovated homes, a beautiful landscape, recreational facilities to compliment an active lifestyle and easy access to downtown Greenville. These apartment homes offer flexible leases on spacious one and two bedroom floor plans that make for indulgent, comfortable living. With all of the best that Greenville has to offer, Edgemont Apartments will make the perfect home.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 6-12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $50 Per Applicant
Deposit: $150
Move-in Fees: $100 Admin fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: 1 Pet: $300, 2 Pets: $400
limit: 2
rent: $25 per pet
restrictions: No Aggressive Breeds
Parking Details: Open Lot: 1 Spot, Great Parking.
Storage Details: In-Unit Storage Closet

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Edgemont Apartments have any available units?
Edgemont Apartments has a unit available for $815 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Greenville, SC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Greenville Rent Report.
What amenities does Edgemont Apartments have?
Some of Edgemont Apartments's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Edgemont Apartments currently offering any rent specials?
Edgemont Apartments is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Edgemont Apartments pet-friendly?
Yes, Edgemont Apartments is pet friendly.
Does Edgemont Apartments offer parking?
Yes, Edgemont Apartments offers parking.
Does Edgemont Apartments have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Edgemont Apartments offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Edgemont Apartments have a pool?
Yes, Edgemont Apartments has a pool.
Does Edgemont Apartments have accessible units?
No, Edgemont Apartments does not have accessible units.
Does Edgemont Apartments have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Edgemont Apartments has units with dishwashers.
