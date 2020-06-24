Edgemont Apartments

Lease Length: 6-12 monthsPlease note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $50 Per Applicant
Deposit: $150
Move-in Fees: $100 Admin fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: 1 Pet: $300, 2 Pets: $400
limit: 2
rent: $25 per pet
restrictions: No Aggressive Breeds
Parking Details: Open Lot: 1 Spot, Great Parking.
Storage Details: In-Unit Storage Closet