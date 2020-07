Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning patio / balcony stainless steel hardwood floors ceiling fan oven range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly conference room concierge gym pool bbq/grill key fob access garage parking

Ten gorgeous stories of sleek modern architecture. Beautifully designed and well-appointed dwelling spaces with best-in-class features and finishes. Hospitality inspired amenities and ground-level retail and dining just footsteps away. A location in the heart of Downtown Greenville. Perfectly positioned at the intersection of East Broad and South Main. Centralized in Camperdown - home to South Carolina's first Spaces co-working space and Marriott's newest AC hotel. So whether your day is spent working or relaxing, it all adds up to Deca - a new era in apartment living. We are now accepting in-person and self-guided tours via scheduled appointments only. Our virtual tours are also available. Please schedule yours today.