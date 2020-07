Amenities

pet friendly carport recently renovated fireplace

Fantastic Location Close to Downtown - E. North St area. Adorable cottage in great location. Minutes to Downtown. Beautiful hardwoods throughout the house. Living room with fireplace, Great updated kitchen with breakfast area and updated bathroom. Fenced yard and carport. Don't miss this house! *Owner will manage this property*

Pets will be negotiable. Oil heat. Renters insurance is required.

Available end of July/early August.



Clair Carson, Agent



