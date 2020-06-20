600 University Ridge #35.

Amenities
1 Bedroom Condo at University Ridge - Charming 1 Bedroom 1 bath condo at University Ridge! Featuring hardwood floors throughout most of the unit, arched doorways and a quaint front porch. It's located a quick stroll from downtown, the Swamp Rabbit Trail and Cleveland Park. This home will be owner managed. Renter's insurance required. 2 parking spaces included with unit.
Available June 15th. No dogs allowed, cats may be negotiable.
Sara Collins Elem Hughes Middle Academy Greenville High Academy
