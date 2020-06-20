All apartments in Greenville
600 University Ridge #35
Last updated June 16 2020 at 10:11 PM

600 University Ridge #35

600 University Ridge · No Longer Available
Location

600 University Ridge, Greenville, SC 29601
Augusta Street Area

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
cats allowed
parking
1 Bedroom Condo at University Ridge - Charming 1 Bedroom 1 bath condo at University Ridge! Featuring hardwood floors throughout most of the unit, arched doorways and a quaint front porch. It's located a quick stroll from downtown, the Swamp Rabbit Trail and Cleveland Park. This home will be owner managed. Renter's insurance required. 2 parking spaces included with unit.
Available June 15th. No dogs allowed, cats may be negotiable.

Sara Collins Elem Hughes Middle Academy Greenville High Academy

Clair Carson, Agent.

(RLNE3652407)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 600 University Ridge #35 have any available units?
600 University Ridge #35 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Greenville, SC.
How much is rent in Greenville, SC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Greenville Rent Report.
What amenities does 600 University Ridge #35 have?
Some of 600 University Ridge #35's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and cats allowed. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 600 University Ridge #35 currently offering any rent specials?
600 University Ridge #35 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 600 University Ridge #35 pet-friendly?
Yes, 600 University Ridge #35 is pet friendly.
Does 600 University Ridge #35 offer parking?
Yes, 600 University Ridge #35 does offer parking.
Does 600 University Ridge #35 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 600 University Ridge #35 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 600 University Ridge #35 have a pool?
No, 600 University Ridge #35 does not have a pool.
Does 600 University Ridge #35 have accessible units?
No, 600 University Ridge #35 does not have accessible units.
Does 600 University Ridge #35 have units with dishwashers?
No, 600 University Ridge #35 does not have units with dishwashers.

